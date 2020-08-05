No GHSA decision expected Wednesday on fall sports

More than a dozen other schools, including Tucker, Lakeside and North Paulding in metro Atlanta, have shut down practices since mandatory workouts were allowed July 27.

Central-Macon football coach Joe Dupree, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the spring, said this week that the season should be postponed further than the two-week delay the GHSA announced last month.

The South Carolina High School League on Wednesday delayed the start of football a second time. Practices won’t begin until Sept. 8 with first games the week of Sept. 25.

Hines was part of Toomey’s Zoom call with the state’s superintendents and acknowledged Toomey’s concerns and other COVID-19 developments would be discussed Wednesday.

Over the summer, Hines frequently followed his Wednesday meetings by announcing additional guidance for sports teams’ summer conditioning work. But he said none would be forthcoming this time.

“There is no decision to be made by this committee; it is merely an advisory committee,” Hines said. “They don’t vote or make decisions.”

The first football games are scheduled the week of Sept. 4, two weeks past the original Aug. 21 start.

Further changes in that schedule likely would go through the GHSA’s board of trustees, which announced the original postponement July 20.

Other fall sports may begin sooner. The first softball game was played Tuesday.