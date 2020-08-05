No GHSA decision expected Wednesday on fall sports

Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines said he’ll make no immediate decisions on fall sports Wednesday after he attends his weekly meeting with the GHSA’s sports-medicine advisory committee.
The meeting has drawn heightened attention because of statements made Friday by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Georgia Department of Health commissioner. Toomey expressed concern about the health risks of close-contact high school activities such as football, competition cheerleading, chorus and band.
The meeting also comes as more schools and states suspend or postpone football practices over COVID-19 concerns.
Lee County, a Class 6A power in southwest Georgia, became the latest to shut down football and other fall sports Wednesday, principal Greg Batten’s office confirmed Wednesday to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Batten didn’t disclose whether an athlete or coach had tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for the school said the decision would be re-evaluated next week. Classes are set to begin Aug. 14.
Decatur this week canceled all in-person sports activities through Sept. 25, including the first three football games, over COVID-19 concerns. Liberty County announced last week that it had suspended workouts indefinitely.
More than a dozen other schools, including Tucker, Lakeside and North Paulding in metro Atlanta, have shut down practices since mandatory workouts were allowed July 27.
Central-Macon football coach Joe Dupree, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the spring, said this week that the season should be postponed further than the two-week delay the GHSA announced last month.
The South Carolina High School League on Wednesday delayed the start of football a second time. Practices won’t begin until Sept. 8 with first games the week of Sept. 25.
Hines was part of Toomey’s Zoom call with the state’s superintendents and acknowledged Toomey’s concerns and other COVID-19 developments would be discussed Wednesday.
Over the summer, Hines frequently followed his Wednesday meetings by announcing additional guidance for sports teams’ summer conditioning work. But he said none would be forthcoming this time.
“There is no decision to be made by this committee; it is merely an advisory committee,” Hines said. “They don’t vote or make decisions.”
The first football games are scheduled the week of Sept. 4, two weeks past the original Aug. 21 start.
Further changes in that schedule likely would go through the GHSA’s board of trustees, which announced the original postponement July 20.
Other fall sports may begin sooner. The first softball game was played Tuesday.
