Class A second round features ranked vs. ranked

-- Trion (11-0) is averaging 263 rushing yards and 156 passing yards. Elbert (9-2) is more balanced, averaging 143 rushing yards and 121 passing yards.

Trion senior back Toby Maddox has 180 carries for 1,830 yards and 32 of the team’s 45 rushing yards. Quarterback Kade Smith is 103-of-157 passing for 1,600 yards and 22 touchdowns. Juniors Logan Stokes and Ethan Washington combined for 12 touchdown receptions, and five other receivers have combined for 11.

Elbert senior quarterback Braydon Scarborough is 108-of-167 passing for 1,532 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Jayvyn Hickman has passed for eight. Junior Jacari Barnett leads the run game with 249 carries for 1,343 yards and 16 of Elbert’s 21 touchdowns.

-- Defending-champion Bowdon is ranked No. 5 in Class A Division II and will play host to No. 6 Greene County. Bowdon senior quarterback Kyler McGrinn is 95-of-150 passing for 1,607 yards and 22 touchdowns, but he adds a team-leading 20 touchdown runs and 1,325 rushing yards. Senior Jordan Beasley has 108 carries for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Three Greene County players – junior quarterback Steve Miller (nine TD runs), sophomore Travez Gibson (eight) and junior Armari Durham (seven) – lead the Tigers running game. Miller is 77-of-108 passing for 982 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior B.J. Mullens has a team-leading four touchdown receptions.

-- Division I No. 8 Swainsboro will play at No. 9 Lamar County, and the higher-ranked team might cause fits for Lamar with a trio of talented runners. Senior Jordon Williams (15 touchdown runs) and junior Qindaruis Brown (12) anchor the running game. Lamar County senior Ty Head has a team-leading 10 touchdown runs, ahead of Jordan Glover (seven), Zyquavius Hughley (six) and Kaden Carter (five).

-- Division II No. 3 Macon County will travel to No. 7 Aquinas and might have issues with the Fightin’ Irish. Aquinas’ junior quarterback Jim Franklin is 162-of-244 passing for 2,422 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he has run for six touchdowns. Sophomore Jack Rhodes has 51 receptions for 1,001 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead a group of six players who have had at least two touchdown receptions. Macon County quarterback Brian Harris Jr. is 68-of-101 passing for 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns and has run for six touchdowns. Sophomore Tyler Stephens leads the run game with 81 carries for 602 yards and 10 touchdowns, ahead of senior Tyler Felder (eight TD runs) and KhaiMadj Patterson (six).

Class A Division I second-round schedule

R1 #2 Irwin County at R2 #1 No. 5 Bleckley County

R6 #2 Mount Vernon at R5 #1 No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian

R1 #3 Pelham at R3 #1 No. 10 Bryan County

R8 #1 No. 3 Commerce at R7 #2 Dade County

R8 #2 No. 4 Elbert County at R7 #1 No. 2 Trion

R2 #3 No. 8 Swainsboro at R4 #1 No. 9 Lamar County

R8 #3 No. 6 Rabun County at R6 #1 Whitefield Academy

R2 #2 No. 7 Dublin at R1 #1 Brooks County

Class A Division II second-round schedule

R2 #1 No. 4 Clinch County at R1 #2 Seminole County

R6 #2 No. 2 Manchester at R5 #1 Johnson County

R4 #2 Telfair County at R3 #1 No. 8 Portal

R6 #3 No. 3 Macon County at R8 #1 No. 7 Aquinas

R8 #2 No. 6 Greene County at R7 #1 No. 5 Bowdon

R3 #2 No. 6 Jenkins County at R4 #1 Dooly County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R6 #1 No. 1 Schley County

R3 #3 Emanuel County Institute at R1 #1 Early County