Class A Public Blog: Weekend matchups could juggle girls region standings

Region 2: Clinch County (4-0), Charlton County (7-1), Turner County (6-1) and Lanier County (4-4) lead the standings. Clinch County (Friday) and Charlton County (Saturday) face Brooks County (2-10) this weekend.

Region 3: No. 3-ranked Screven County leads the standings (6-1), ahead of Metter (5-1) and No. 6 Bryan County (6-2). Jenkins County (2-4) and McIntosh County Academy (2-4) are on the bubble. Screven will host McIntosh County Academy on Saturday and travels to Metter Jan. 21. Bryan County travels to Jenkins County (4-9) Friday.

Region 5: No. 4-ranked Taylor County (7-0) leads the league, ahead of No. 9 Schley County (7-1), Central-Talbotton/Chattahoochee County (4-2) and Macon County (3-4). Taylor County will play at home against Macon County (4-7, 3-4) Friday and travels to Chattahoochee County on Tuesday. Schley County hosts Chattahoochee County on Friday.

Region 6: No. 8-ranked Mt. Zion-Carroll (5-0) and No. 10-ranked Trion (4-0) lead the region standings, ahead of Gordon Lee (3-2), Armuchee (2-3) and Bowdon (1-2). Mt. Zion will host Dalton Academy in a non-region game Friday. The Eagles will host Gordon Lee on Jan. 21. Trion is coming off a 51-48 loss to 3A No. 8 LaFayette and will travel to Model on Saturday for a non-region game.

Region 7: Hancock-Central (2-0), Crawford County (2-0), ACE Charter (4-1) and Warren County (2-1) lead the league. Hancock-Central and Crawford County will play Friday. ACE Charter will host Warren County on Friday in a region game.

Region 8: Lake Oconee Academy (3-0) leads the standings ahead of Commerce (3-1), Social Circle (2-1) and Greene County (2-2). Lake Oconee will play at home against Towns County (3-10) Friday before traveling to Social Circle on Jan. 21.

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Montgomery County

3. Screven County

4. Taylor County

5. Dublin

6. Bryan County

7. Pelham

8. Mt. Zion-Carroll

9. Schley County

10. Trion

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter

2. Calhoun County

3. Dublin

4. Social Circle

5. Manchester

6. Lanier County

7. Chattahoochee County

8. Washington-Wilkes

9. Dooly County

10. Towns County