Class A Public Blog: Weekend matchups could juggle girls region standings

Region pecking orders are beginning to take shape as the season heads toward the stretch run, and weekend matchups will shake up the standings in each of the eight regions.
In the girls Region 4 standings, No. 2-ranked Montgomery County (5-1) is tied with Telfair County and trailing No. 5-ranked Dublin (4-0). The Eagles will host Wheeler County (0-12) Friday, before traveling to No. 5 Dublin on Saturday for the first of two meetings with the Fighting Irish in the next week (Jan. 21).
Dublin senior guard Terrionna Wilburn is averaging 15 points per game to lead the Fighting Irish. Marley (19.8 points) and Makyla Bell (16.6 points) lead the offense for Montgomery County.
Here’s a quick look at how things stand in the eight regions:
Region 1: No. 7-ranked Pelham leads the standings (5-0) and will face two region games this weekend, when it travels to Mitchell County (1-9) Friday and hosts Miller County on Saturday. Randolph-Clay (3-1), Calhoun County (2-1) and Seminole County (3-2) are in the top four spots of the standings.
Region 2: Clinch County (4-0), Charlton County (7-1), Turner County (6-1) and Lanier County (4-4) lead the standings. Clinch County (Friday) and Charlton County (Saturday) face Brooks County (2-10) this weekend.
Region 3: No. 3-ranked Screven County leads the standings (6-1), ahead of Metter (5-1) and No. 6 Bryan County (6-2). Jenkins County (2-4) and McIntosh County Academy (2-4) are on the bubble. Screven will host McIntosh County Academy on Saturday and travels to Metter Jan. 21. Bryan County travels to Jenkins County (4-9) Friday.
Region 5: No. 4-ranked Taylor County (7-0) leads the league, ahead of No. 9 Schley County (7-1), Central-Talbotton/Chattahoochee County (4-2) and Macon County (3-4). Taylor County will play at home against Macon County (4-7, 3-4) Friday and travels to Chattahoochee County on Tuesday. Schley County hosts Chattahoochee County on Friday.
Region 6: No. 8-ranked Mt. Zion-Carroll (5-0) and No. 10-ranked Trion (4-0) lead the region standings, ahead of Gordon Lee (3-2), Armuchee (2-3) and Bowdon (1-2). Mt. Zion will host Dalton Academy in a non-region game Friday. The Eagles will host Gordon Lee on Jan. 21. Trion is coming off a 51-48 loss to 3A No. 8 LaFayette and will travel to Model on Saturday for a non-region game.
Region 7: Hancock-Central (2-0), Crawford County (2-0), ACE Charter (4-1) and Warren County (2-1) lead the league. Hancock-Central and Crawford County will play Friday. ACE Charter will host Warren County on Friday in a region game.
Region 8: Lake Oconee Academy (3-0) leads the standings ahead of Commerce (3-1), Social Circle (2-1) and Greene County (2-2). Lake Oconee will play at home against Towns County (3-10) Friday before traveling to Social Circle on Jan. 21.
Class A Public girls top-10
1. Lake Oconee Academy
2. Montgomery County
3. Screven County
4. Taylor County
5. Dublin
6. Bryan County
7. Pelham
8. Mt. Zion-Carroll
9. Schley County
10. Trion
Class A Public boys top-10
1. Drew Charter
2. Calhoun County
3. Dublin
4. Social Circle
5. Manchester
6. Lanier County
7. Chattahoochee County
8. Washington-Wilkes
9. Dooly County
10. Towns County
