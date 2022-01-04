Hamburger icon
Class A Public blog: Notable games highlight upcoming week

By Seth Ellerbee
43 minutes ago

The top-ranked Class A Public boys and girls basketball programs are not facing the most difficult stretch in ensuing days. Drew Charter, the top-ranked boys team, won’t play again until Jan. 11 at Mt. Zion, but there are a few notable games on the boys and girls schedule:

Boys games:

-- No. 2 Social Circle (12-0, 1-0) faces Greene County (1-9) Tuesday in a Region 8-A game at home. The Redskins are coming off three victories over Class 7A opponents – South Forsyth (65-54), Walton (59-52) and Pope (78-73) -- since Christmas.

-- No. 3 Dublin (10-1, 4-0) will continue 4-A play against East Laurens (3-9) at home Tuesday. The Fighting Irish are led by seniors Zion Davis (15 points) and Qua Ashley (11.2 points) and junior Dayshun Peacock (11 points).

-- No. 6 Calhoun County (8-0, 3-0) will entertain Dooly County (6-1) Tuesday in a 1-A matchup. Calhoun County is coming off a 90-57 victory against Early County at home Dec. 30, which moved the Cougars to 3-0 in region play.

Girls games:

-- No. 2 Taylor County (8-2, 5-0) will continue Region 5 play at home against Greenville (2-5) Tuesday. Junior Jaliyah Zackery leads the Vikings with 20.4 points per game. Sophomore Trista Bennett adds 10.6 points per game.

-- No. 3 Lake Oconee Academy (7-1, 1-0) will travel to Lincoln County (4-7) Tuesday for a Region 8 game, the first time it has taken the court since Dec. 18 against Commerce (58-47) at home.

-- No. 4 Charlton County (12-1, 6-0) will travel to Brantley County (5-7) Tuesday for a non-region game. The Indians are led by junior Makaylah Garard (20 points), senior Jordan Vernon (16.1 points) and sophomore Heaven Whitlock (11.4 points).

Class A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter

2. Social Circle

3. Dublin

4. Lanier County

5. Manchester

6. Calhoun County

7. Chattahoochee County

8. Turner County

9. Portal

10. Warren County

Class A Public girls top-10

1. Montgomery County

2. Taylor County

3. Lake Oconee Academy

4. Charlton County

5. Pelham

6. Dublin

7. Screven County

8. Trion

9. Bryan County

10. Mt. Zion-Carroll

