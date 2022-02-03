Class A Public Blog: Here’s what’s left for the top-ranked girls teams

Basketball is plentiful in the regular season’s final days, then region tournaments will decide the top four seeds for the GHSA’s state tournament brackets.
Here’s what’s left for the top girls teams:
Top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy (16-1) will travel to Towns County (5-14) Friday before closing out its regular-season schedule Feb. 11 at Washington-Wilkes.
No. 2-ranked Montgomery County (18-2) is coming off a 76-30 victory against Johnson County. The Eagles will travel to Wheeler County (1-18) Saturday and to Johnson County (3-10) Tuesday. Montgomery County will close its regular season Feb. 11 at home against No. 10 Telfair County (15-4).
No. 3 Screven County is 14-3 and will play at home against Jenkins County (10-12) Friday and Johnson County ( 3-10) Saturday. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks will travel to No. 8 Claxton (11-4) before closing the regular season Feb. 11 at Metter (1-15).
No. 4 Pelham (13-1) will travel to Quitman County (3-12) Thursday and will be at finish at home against Seminole County (11-9) Tuesday and Miller County (3-9) Wednesday.
No. 5 Schley County (14-4) closes its regular season schedule Friday against Greenville (7-12) at home.
No. 6 Taylor County (17-3) closes its regular season against Stewart County (2-18) at home Friday and will await Region 5 tournament play.
No. 7 Dublin (15-6) faces a four-game stretch before the region tournament. The Fighting Irish will travel to No. 10 Telfair County (15-4) Friday and Wilcox County (6-11) Saturday. Next week, Dublin hosts Hawkinsville (6-12) Tuesday and Treutlen (4-10) Saturday before entering the Region 4 tournament.
No. 8 Claxton (11-4) plays host to Portal (3-14) Friday and travels to Metter Saturday before entering its final two games of the regular season against No. 3 Screven County Tuesday and McIntosh County Academy (5-13) Feb. 11.
No. 9 Bryan County (19-4) closes its regular season against McIntosh County Academy at home Friday before entering the Region 3 tournament.
No. 10 Telfair County (15-4) will play at home against No. 7 Dublin Friday before traveling to Bleckley County (10-9) Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Treutlen Tuesday and Montgomery County Friday, then begin Region 4 tournament play.
A Public girls top-10
1. Lake Oconee Academy
2. Montgomery County
3. Screven County
4. Pelham
5. Schley County
6. Taylor County
7. Dublin
8. Claxton
9. Bryan County
10. Telfair County
A Public boys top-10
1. Drew Charter
2. Calhoun County
3. Dublin
4. Social Circle
5. Manchester
6. Lanier County
7. Turner County
8. Warren County
9. Chattahoochee County
10. Mitchell County
Girls A Public region standings
1-A Public
School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
Pelham 10-0-0 1.000 12-1-0 0.923
Seminole County 7-3-0 0.700 11-9-0 0.550
Randolph-Clay 6-4-0 0.600 9-6-0 0.600
Terrell County 6-4-0 0.600 6-10-0 0.375
Calhoun County 3-4-0 0.429 4-12-0 0.250
Miller County 3-5-0 0.375 3-8-0 0.273
Mitchell County 1-8-0 0.111 1-17-0 0.056
Quitman County 0-7-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231
Baker County 0-0-0 0.000 1-4-0 0.200
Webster County 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
2-A Public
Clinch County 11-1-0 0.917 12-1-0 0.923
Turner County 11-1-0 0.917 14-6-0 0.700
Charlton County 10-2-0 0.833 18-4-0 0.818
Brooks County 4-6-0 0.400 5-15-0 0.250
Lanier County 5-8-0 0.385 5-14-0 0.263
Irwin County 4-8-0 0.333 4-13-0 0.235
Echols County 1-11-0 0.083 1-14-0 0.067
Atkinson County 0-9-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000
3-A Public
Screven County 10-1-0 0.909 14-3-0 0.824
Claxton 8-1-0 0.889 10-4-0 0.714
Bryan County 9-3-0 0.750 18-4-0 0.818
Jenkins County 6-6-0 0.500 9-12-0 0.429
McIntosh County Academy 5-6-0 0.455 5-12-0 0.294
Emanuel County Institute 3-9-0 0.250 3-13-0 0.188
Portal 2-9-0 0.182 3-13-0 0.188
Metter 1-9-0 0.100 1-14-0 0.067
4-A Public
Montgomery County 11-1-0 0.917 17-2-0 0.895
Telfair County 11-1-0 0.917 14-4-0 0.778
Dublin 9-2-0 0.818 14-5-0 0.737
Dooly County 5-6-0 0.455 6-9-0 0.400
Hawkinsville 5-7-0 0.417 6-11-0 0.353
Wilcox County 5-7-0 0.417 5-11-0 0.312
Johnson County 3-8-0 0.273 3-9-0 0.250
Treutlen 2-7-0 0.222 4-8-0 0.333
Wheeler County 1-13-0 0.071 1-17-0 0.056
5-A Public
Taylor County 12-1-0 0.923 16-3-0 0.842
Schley County 13-2-0 0.867 14-4-0 0.778
Manchester 9-5-0 0.643 12-10-0 0.545
Central, Talbotton 8-5-0 0.615 8-5-0 0.615
Chattahoochee County 7-7-0 0.500 8-8-0 0.500
Greenville 5-8-0 0.385 6-12-0 0.333
Macon County 5-9-0 0.357 6-13-0 0.316
Stewart County 0-11-0 0.000 1-16-0 0.059
Marion County 0-12-0 0.000 0-12-0 0.000
6-A Public
Trion 10-0-0 1.000 15-6-0 0.714
Mt. Zion, Carroll 9-1-0 0.900 17-6-0 0.739
Gordon Lee 6-4-0 0.600 13-10-0 0.565
Armuchee 4-5-0 0.444 7-14-0 0.333
Drew Charter School 4-5-0 0.444 4-12-0 0.250
Bowdon 2-8-0 0.200 2-16-0 0.111
Atlanta Classical 0-0-0 0.000 2-2-0 0.500
7-A Public
Hancock Central 7-0-0 1.000 7-3-0 0.700
ACE Charter 8-1-0 0.889 14-3-0 0.824
Warren County 5-3-0 0.625 6-9-0 0.400
Crawford County 4-3-0 0.571 9-9-0 0.500
Georgia Military College 1-7-0 0.125 1-16-0 0.059
Wilkinson County 0-2-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
Glascock County 0-0-0 0.000 1-12-0 0.077
Twiggs County 0-9-0 0.000 0-16-0 0.000
8-A Public
Lake Oconee Academy 9-0-0 1.000 16-1-0 0.941
Commerce 6-2-0 0.750 7-13-0 0.350
Social Circle 5-3-0 0.625 10-11-0 0.476
Towns County 3-4-0 0.429 5-13-0 0.278
Greene County 3-6-0 0.333 8-10-0 0.444
Lincoln County 1-6-0 0.143 5-14-0 0.263
Washington-Wilkes 0-6-0 0.000 3-12-0 0.200
Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000
Boys A Public region standings
School Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.
1-A Public
Calhoun County 8-0-0 1.000 16-0-0 1.000
Mitchell County 8-2-0 0.800 15-5-0 0.750
Seminole County 7-4-0 0.636 10-12-0 0.455
Pelham 6-4-0 0.600 9-4-0 0.692
Quitman County 3-5-0 0.375 12-7-0 0.632
Terrell County 3-9-0 0.250 3-17-0 0.150
Miller County 2-7-0 0.222 5-12-0 0.294
Randolph-Clay 2-8-0 0.200 4-10-0 0.286
Webster County 0-0-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000
Baker County 0-0-0 0.000 0-5-0 0.000
2-A Public
Lanier County 12-1-0 0.923 18-2-0 0.900
Turner County 10-2-0 0.833 18-2-0 0.900
Clinch County 8-4-0 0.667 9-4-0 0.692
Charlton County 7-5-0 0.583 15-7-0 0.682
Irwin County 5-7-0 0.417 7-12-0 0.368
Brooks County 4-7-0 0.364 5-15-0 0.250
Atkinson County 1-8-0 0.111 1-15-0 0.062
Echols County 0-13-0 0.000 0-17-0 0.000
3-A Public
Bryan County 10-2-0 0.833 16-5-0 0.762
Portal 9-2-0 0.818 12-5-0 0.706
Metter 6-4-0 0.600 9-7-0 0.562
Jenkins County 7-5-0 0.583 9-11-0 0.450
Screven County 5-6-0 0.455 8-9-0 0.471
McIntosh County Academy 3-8-0 0.273 4-15-0 0.211
Emanuel County Institute 3-9-0 0.250 4-15-0 0.211
Claxton 1-8-0 0.111 2-12-0 0.143
4-A Public
Dublin 12-0-0 1.000 19-1-0 0.950
Wheeler County 10-4-0 0.714 16-5-0 0.762
Dooly County 7-4-0 0.636 11-4-0 0.733
Wilcox County 7-5-0 0.583 8-8-0 0.500
Treutlen 6-5-0 0.545 7-8-0 0.467
Montgomery County 4-8-0 0.333 5-11-0 0.312
Telfair County 3-9-0 0.250 5-12-0 0.294
Hawkinsville 3-9-0 0.250 3-14-0 0.176
Johnson County 1-9-0 0.100 2-9-0 0.182
5-A Public
Manchester 13-1-0 0.929 21-2-0 0.913
Chattahoochee County 9-3-0 0.750 12-5-0 0.706
Macon County 10-4-0 0.714 13-8-0 0.619
Taylor County 7-6-0 0.538 10-11-0 0.476
Greenville 7-6-0 0.538 8-12-0 0.400
Schley County 7-7-0 0.500 9-8-0 0.529
Central, Talbotton 5-8-0 0.385 5-8-0 0.385
Stewart County 0-11-0 0.000 0-15-0 0.000
Marion County 0-12-0 0.000 0-14-0 0.000
6-A Public
Drew Charter School 15-0-0 1.000 21-1-0 0.955
Bowdon 12-3-0 0.800 14-7-0 0.667
Fulton Leadership Academy 12-3-0 0.800 12-6-0 0.667
Gordon Lee 10-6-0 0.625 13-10-0 0.565
Armuchee 7-8-0 0.467 9-11-0 0.450
Atlanta Classical 6-8-0 0.429 9-8-0 0.529
Trion 6-8-0 0.429 6-15-0 0.286
Mt. Zion, Carroll 4-12-0 0.250 5-18-0 0.217
B.E.S.T Academy 3-11-0 0.214 3-13-0 0.188
Georgia School for Deaf 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000
7-A Public
Warren County 9-0-0 1.000 12-3-0 0.800
Wilkinson County 3-0-0 1.000 5-6-0 0.455
Hancock Central 7-1-0 0.875 7-4-0 0.636
Georgia Military College 4-5-0 0.444 10-10-0 0.500
Crawford County 3-5-0 0.375 6-12-0 0.333
Twiggs County 3-8-0 0.273 6-12-0 0.333
ACE Charter 0-9-0 0.000 5-14-0 0.263
Glascock County 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
Taliaferro County 0-0-0 0.000 0-0-0 0.000
8-A Public
Social Circle 8-0-0 1.000 21-0-0 1.000
Towns County 5-3-0 0.625 13-6-0 0.684
Commerce 5-3-0 0.625 8-12-0 0.400
Washington-Wilkes 4-3-0 0.571 12-5-0 0.706
Lincoln County 3-4-0 0.429 3-14-0 0.176
Greene County 3-6-0 0.333 4-14-0 0.222
Woody Gap 0-0-0 0.000 0-2-0 0.000
Lake Oconee Academy 0-10-0 0.000 0-18-0 0.000
