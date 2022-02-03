Class A Public Blog: Here’s what’s left for the top-ranked girls teams

No. 4 Pelham (13-1) will travel to Quitman County (3-12) Thursday and will be at finish at home against Seminole County (11-9) Tuesday and Miller County (3-9) Wednesday.

No. 5 Schley County (14-4) closes its regular season schedule Friday against Greenville (7-12) at home.

No. 6 Taylor County (17-3) closes its regular season against Stewart County (2-18) at home Friday and will await Region 5 tournament play.

No. 7 Dublin (15-6) faces a four-game stretch before the region tournament. The Fighting Irish will travel to No. 10 Telfair County (15-4) Friday and Wilcox County (6-11) Saturday. Next week, Dublin hosts Hawkinsville (6-12) Tuesday and Treutlen (4-10) Saturday before entering the Region 4 tournament.

No. 8 Claxton (11-4) plays host to Portal (3-14) Friday and travels to Metter Saturday before entering its final two games of the regular season against No. 3 Screven County Tuesday and McIntosh County Academy (5-13) Feb. 11.

No. 9 Bryan County (19-4) closes its regular season against McIntosh County Academy at home Friday before entering the Region 3 tournament.

No. 10 Telfair County (15-4) will play at home against No. 7 Dublin Friday before traveling to Bleckley County (10-9) Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Treutlen Tuesday and Montgomery County Friday, then begin Region 4 tournament play.

A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Montgomery County

3. Screven County

4. Pelham

5. Schley County

6. Taylor County

7. Dublin

8. Claxton

9. Bryan County

10. Telfair County

A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter

2. Calhoun County

3. Dublin

4. Social Circle

5. Manchester

6. Lanier County

7. Turner County

8. Warren County

9. Chattahoochee County

10. Mitchell County

