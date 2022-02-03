Hamburger icon
Class A Public Blog: Here’s what’s left for the top-ranked girls teams

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
11 minutes ago

Basketball is plentiful in the regular season’s final days, then region tournaments will decide the top four seeds for the GHSA’s state tournament brackets.

Here’s what’s left for the top girls teams:

Top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy (16-1) will travel to Towns County (5-14) Friday before closing out its regular-season schedule Feb. 11 at Washington-Wilkes.

No. 2-ranked Montgomery County (18-2) is coming off a 76-30 victory against Johnson County. The Eagles will travel to Wheeler County (1-18) Saturday and to Johnson County (3-10) Tuesday. Montgomery County will close its regular season Feb. 11 at home against No. 10 Telfair County (15-4).

No. 3 Screven County is 14-3 and will play at home against Jenkins County (10-12) Friday and Johnson County ( 3-10) Saturday. On Tuesday, the Gamecocks will travel to No. 8 Claxton (11-4) before closing the regular season Feb. 11 at Metter (1-15).

No. 4 Pelham (13-1) will travel to Quitman County (3-12) Thursday and will be at finish at home against Seminole County (11-9) Tuesday and Miller County (3-9) Wednesday.

No. 5 Schley County (14-4) closes its regular season schedule Friday against Greenville (7-12) at home.

No. 6 Taylor County (17-3) closes its regular season against Stewart County (2-18) at home Friday and will await Region 5 tournament play.

No. 7 Dublin (15-6) faces a four-game stretch before the region tournament. The Fighting Irish will travel to No. 10 Telfair County (15-4) Friday and Wilcox County (6-11) Saturday. Next week, Dublin hosts Hawkinsville (6-12) Tuesday and Treutlen (4-10) Saturday before entering the Region 4 tournament.

No. 8 Claxton (11-4) plays host to Portal (3-14) Friday and travels to Metter Saturday before entering its final two games of the regular season against No. 3 Screven County Tuesday and McIntosh County Academy (5-13) Feb. 11.

No. 9 Bryan County (19-4) closes its regular season against McIntosh County Academy at home Friday before entering the Region 3 tournament.

No. 10 Telfair County (15-4) will play at home against No. 7 Dublin Friday before traveling to Bleckley County (10-9) Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Treutlen Tuesday and Montgomery County Friday, then begin Region 4 tournament play.

A Public girls top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Montgomery County

3. Screven County

4. Pelham

5. Schley County

6. Taylor County

7. Dublin

8. Claxton

9. Bryan County

10. Telfair County

A Public boys top-10

1. Drew Charter

2. Calhoun County

3. Dublin

4. Social Circle

5. Manchester

6. Lanier County

7. Turner County

8. Warren County

9. Chattahoochee County

10. Mitchell County

Girls A Public region standings

1-A Public

School                  Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

Pelham                 10-0-0   1.000     12-1-0   0.923

Seminole County              7-3-0      0.700     11-9-0   0.550

Randolph-Clay   6-4-0      0.600     9-6-0      0.600

Terrell County   6-4-0      0.600     6-10-0   0.375

Calhoun County 3-4-0      0.429     4-12-0   0.250

Miller County    3-5-0      0.375     3-8-0      0.273

Mitchell County 1-8-0      0.111     1-17-0   0.056

Quitman County               0-7-0      0.000     3-10-0   0.231

Baker County     0-0-0      0.000     1-4-0      0.200

Webster County               0-0-0      0.000     1-6-0      0.143

2-A Public

Clinch County    11-1-0   0.917     12-1-0   0.923

Turner County   11-1-0   0.917     14-6-0   0.700

Charlton County               10-2-0   0.833     18-4-0   0.818

Brooks County   4-6-0      0.400     5-15-0   0.250

Lanier County    5-8-0      0.385     5-14-0   0.263

Irwin County      4-8-0      0.333     4-13-0   0.235

Echols County    1-11-0   0.083     1-14-0   0.067

Atkinson County               0-9-0      0.000     0-16-0   0.000

3-A Public

Screven County 10-1-0   0.909     14-3-0   0.824

Claxton 8-1-0      0.889     10-4-0   0.714

Bryan County     9-3-0      0.750     18-4-0   0.818

Jenkins County  6-6-0      0.500     9-12-0   0.429

McIntosh County Academy          5-6-0      0.455     5-12-0   0.294

Emanuel County Institute             3-9-0      0.250     3-13-0   0.188

Portal    2-9-0      0.182     3-13-0   0.188

Metter 1-9-0      0.100     1-14-0   0.067

4-A Public

Montgomery County      11-1-0   0.917     17-2-0   0.895

Telfair County    11-1-0   0.917     14-4-0   0.778

Dublin   9-2-0      0.818     14-5-0   0.737

Dooly County     5-6-0      0.455     6-9-0      0.400

Hawkinsville       5-7-0      0.417     6-11-0   0.353

Wilcox County   5-7-0      0.417     5-11-0   0.312

Johnson County 3-8-0      0.273     3-9-0      0.250

Treutlen               2-7-0      0.222     4-8-0      0.333

Wheeler County               1-13-0   0.071     1-17-0   0.056

5-A Public

Taylor County    12-1-0   0.923     16-3-0   0.842

Schley County    13-2-0   0.867     14-4-0   0.778

Manchester       9-5-0      0.643     12-10-0 0.545

Central, Talbotton            8-5-0      0.615     8-5-0      0.615

Chattahoochee County 7-7-0      0.500     8-8-0      0.500

Greenville           5-8-0      0.385     6-12-0   0.333

Macon County  5-9-0      0.357     6-13-0   0.316

Stewart County 0-11-0   0.000     1-16-0   0.059

Marion County  0-12-0   0.000     0-12-0   0.000

6-A Public

Trion      10-0-0   1.000     15-6-0   0.714

Mt. Zion, Carroll                9-1-0      0.900     17-6-0   0.739

Gordon Lee        6-4-0      0.600     13-10-0 0.565

Armuchee           4-5-0      0.444     7-14-0   0.333

Drew Charter School       4-5-0      0.444     4-12-0   0.250

Bowdon               2-8-0      0.200     2-16-0   0.111

Atlanta Classical                0-0-0      0.000     2-2-0      0.500

7-A Public

Hancock Central               7-0-0      1.000     7-3-0      0.700

ACE Charter        8-1-0      0.889     14-3-0   0.824

Warren County 5-3-0      0.625     6-9-0      0.400

Crawford County              4-3-0      0.571     9-9-0      0.500

Georgia Military College 1-7-0      0.125     1-16-0   0.059

Wilkinson County             0-2-0      0.000     1-8-0      0.111

Glascock County               0-0-0      0.000     1-12-0   0.077

Twiggs County   0-9-0      0.000     0-16-0   0.000

8-A Public

Lake Oconee Academy  9-0-0      1.000     16-1-0   0.941

Commerce          6-2-0      0.750     7-13-0   0.350

Social Circle        5-3-0      0.625     10-11-0 0.476

Towns County   3-4-0      0.429     5-13-0   0.278

Greene County 3-6-0      0.333     8-10-0   0.444

Lincoln County  1-6-0      0.143     5-14-0   0.263

Washington-Wilkes         0-6-0      0.000     3-12-0   0.200

Woody Gap        0-0-0      0.000     0-2-0      0.000

Boys A Public region standings

School                  Reg. Rec. Reg. Pct. Overall Rec. Overall Pct.

1-A Public

Calhoun County 8-0-0      1.000     16-0-0   1.000

Mitchell County 8-2-0      0.800     15-5-0   0.750

Seminole County              7-4-0      0.636     10-12-0 0.455

Pelham 6-4-0      0.600     9-4-0      0.692

Quitman County               3-5-0      0.375     12-7-0   0.632

Terrell County   3-9-0      0.250     3-17-0   0.150

Miller County    2-7-0      0.222     5-12-0   0.294

Randolph-Clay   2-8-0      0.200     4-10-0   0.286

Webster County               0-0-0      0.000     0-6-0      0.000

Baker County     0-0-0      0.000     0-5-0      0.000

2-A Public

Lanier County    12-1-0   0.923     18-2-0   0.900

Turner County   10-2-0   0.833     18-2-0   0.900

Clinch County    8-4-0      0.667     9-4-0      0.692

Charlton County               7-5-0      0.583     15-7-0   0.682

Irwin County      5-7-0      0.417     7-12-0   0.368

Brooks County   4-7-0      0.364     5-15-0   0.250

Atkinson County               1-8-0      0.111     1-15-0   0.062

Echols County    0-13-0   0.000     0-17-0   0.000

3-A Public

Bryan County     10-2-0   0.833     16-5-0   0.762

Portal    9-2-0      0.818     12-5-0   0.706

Metter 6-4-0      0.600     9-7-0      0.562

Jenkins County  7-5-0      0.583     9-11-0   0.450

Screven County 5-6-0      0.455     8-9-0      0.471

McIntosh County Academy          3-8-0      0.273     4-15-0   0.211

Emanuel County Institute             3-9-0      0.250     4-15-0   0.211

Claxton 1-8-0      0.111     2-12-0   0.143

4-A Public

Dublin   12-0-0   1.000     19-1-0   0.950

Wheeler County               10-4-0   0.714     16-5-0   0.762

Dooly County     7-4-0      0.636     11-4-0   0.733

Wilcox County   7-5-0      0.583     8-8-0      0.500

Treutlen               6-5-0      0.545     7-8-0      0.467

Montgomery County      4-8-0      0.333     5-11-0   0.312

Telfair County    3-9-0      0.250     5-12-0   0.294

Hawkinsville       3-9-0      0.250     3-14-0   0.176

Johnson County 1-9-0      0.100     2-9-0      0.182

5-A Public

Manchester       13-1-0   0.929     21-2-0   0.913

Chattahoochee County 9-3-0      0.750     12-5-0   0.706

Macon County  10-4-0   0.714     13-8-0   0.619

Taylor County    7-6-0      0.538     10-11-0 0.476

Greenville           7-6-0      0.538     8-12-0   0.400

Schley County    7-7-0      0.500     9-8-0      0.529

Central, Talbotton            5-8-0      0.385     5-8-0      0.385

Stewart County 0-11-0   0.000     0-15-0   0.000

Marion County  0-12-0   0.000     0-14-0   0.000

6-A Public

Drew Charter School       15-0-0   1.000     21-1-0   0.955

Bowdon               12-3-0   0.800     14-7-0   0.667

Fulton Leadership Academy        12-3-0   0.800     12-6-0   0.667

Gordon Lee        10-6-0   0.625     13-10-0 0.565

Armuchee           7-8-0      0.467     9-11-0   0.450

Atlanta Classical                6-8-0      0.429     9-8-0      0.529

Trion      6-8-0      0.429     6-15-0   0.286

Mt. Zion, Carroll                4-12-0   0.250     5-18-0   0.217

B.E.S.T Academy              3-11-0   0.214     3-13-0   0.188

Georgia School for Deaf 0-0-0      0.000     0-0-0      0.000

7-A Public

Warren County 9-0-0      1.000     12-3-0   0.800

Wilkinson County             3-0-0      1.000     5-6-0      0.455

Hancock Central               7-1-0      0.875     7-4-0      0.636

Georgia Military College 4-5-0      0.444     10-10-0 0.500

Crawford County              3-5-0      0.375     6-12-0   0.333

Twiggs County   3-8-0      0.273     6-12-0   0.333

ACE Charter        0-9-0      0.000     5-14-0   0.263

Glascock County               0-0-0      0.000     2-8-0      0.200

Taliaferro County             0-0-0      0.000     0-0-0      0.000

8-A Public

Social Circle        8-0-0      1.000     21-0-0   1.000

Towns County   5-3-0      0.625     13-6-0   0.684

Commerce          5-3-0      0.625     8-12-0   0.400

Washington-Wilkes         4-3-0      0.571     12-5-0   0.706

Lincoln County  3-4-0      0.429     3-14-0   0.176

Greene County 3-6-0      0.333     4-14-0   0.222

Woody Gap        0-0-0      0.000     0-2-0      0.000

Lake Oconee Academy  0-10-0   0.000     0-18-0   0.000

