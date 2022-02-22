Class A Public blog: A look at the first round of the state basketball tournament

Girls: No. 7 Claxton, No. 4 Schley County and No. 8 Clinch County will enter tournament play in this quadrant. Claxton will play host to Region 1 No. 3 Pelham in the opening round, and Schley County will play Region 7 No. 4 seed Warren County. If Pelham and Schley win their first round games, they will play in the second round.

Bottom-left quadrant

Boys: No. 6 Warren County, No. 8 Turner County and No. 3 Dublin will try to survive this quadrant. Warren County will play the Region 5 No. 4 seed Taylor County. Turner County, the Region 2 No. 4 seed, will face off against Dublin in a first-round meeting between ranked teams.

Girls: No. 2 Montgomery County and No. 10 Bryan County begin title treks in this quadrant. Montgomery County will play host to Region 2 No. 4 seed Brooks County. Bryan County will travel to Region 1 No. 2 seed Terrell County in the first round.

Top-right quadrant

Boys: No. 1 Drew Charter, No. 7 Lanier County and No. 10 Chattahoochee County begin tournament play in this quadrant. Lanier County will face Dooly County in the first round. Top-ranked Drew Charter will play host to Region 8 No. 4 seed Washington-Wilkes. If Drew and Lanier win their first-round games, they will play each other in the second round. Chattahoochee County will host Region 7 No. 3 seed Wilkinson County to open the tournament.

Girls: No. 6 Mt. Zion-Carroll, No. 9 Dublin, No. 5 Taylor County and No. 3 Screven County each will begin their tournament in this quadrant. Screven will play host to Region 1 No. 4 Randolph-Clay, and Taylor County will play Region 7 No. 3 Wilkinson County. If both programs win, they will meet in the second round. Mt. Zion-Carroll begins tournament at home against Region 8 No. 4 Towns County. Dublin will play host to Region 2 No. 3 seed Turner County.

Bottom-right quadrant

Boys: No. 2 Calhoun County and No. 4 Social Circle will begin their tournament here. Calhoun County will be at home against Region 3 No. 4 seed Metter. Unbeaten Social Circle (27-0) will play Atlanta Classical in the first round.

Girls: Top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy is the only ranked program in this quadrant and will face Region 6 No. 4 Gordon Lee in the first round. Seminole County is the other No. 1 seed in the quadrant (Region 1) and will face Region 3 No. 4 Jenkins County.

(For more information you can follow the links to the past boys and girls champions, the boys and girls brackets or the Basketball Scoreboard powered by Score Atlanta.)