Class A Blog: A look at the best games of Week 1

Here’s a look at a few of the top games of the opening weekend:
(Friday) Prince Avenue Christian at Calvary Day. Defending private champion Prince Avenue Christian begins the “ABV” era – After Brock Vandagriff. The classification’s top player last season led PAC – coached by his father, Greg – to its first state title in school history. This year he’s up the road in Athens, competing to be top backup behind UGA starting QB J.T. Daniels. The man who will attempt to fill his ample shoes in Bogart is sophomore Aaron Philo. He will get an early test against a Calvary Day squad that advanced to the state semifinals last season. The all-time series between the two schools is tied 1-1, with PAC winning the most recent contest last season (42-7), while the Cavaliers won the first meeting in the 2013 state quarterfinals (33-14).
(Friday) Brooks County at Thomasville. The defending public runners-up will open up against south Georgia rival Class 2A Thomasville, which advanced to the state quarterfinals last season before losing to eventual Class 2A champion Callaway. The teams have met a total of 25 times and have faced each other every year since 2004. Last season, Brooks prevailed 20-14.
(Friday) Trinity Christian at Athens Academy. Last season, Trinity Christian lost its opener to Athens Academy (17-10), but ended up going 12-2 the rest of the way and advancing to the private championship game. The Lions are looking to take that next big step and win the state title this season with almost everyone returning, including the QB/WR tandem of brothers David and Joshua Dallas, both seniors. Spartan senior DL Johnero Holt will do his best to be a nuisance to the Dallas brothers.
(Friday) Pelham at Mitchell County. In one of the oldest rivalries in all of Georgia high school football, this one should be one for the record books. Pelham had won five of the last seven meetings under the leadership of head coach Dondrail Pinkins, a Mitchell County alum, including a 24-18 decision last season. The Eagles lured Pinkins home in the off season and now he will face his former players and many of the coaches who were on this staff in the season opener for both teams. Their first meeting was in 1923, a 0-0 tie.
Other games of note include:
Mount Pisgah at Wesleyan
(Saturday) Macon County at Clinch County
Eagle’s Landing Christian at (4A) Woodward Academy
Savannah Christian at Emanuel County Institute
(2A) Banks County at Commerce
Bowdon at Temple