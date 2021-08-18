Class A Blog: A look at the best games of Week 1

(Friday) Prince Avenue Christian at Calvary Day. Defending private champion Prince Avenue Christian begins the “ABV” era – After Brock Vandagriff. The classification’s top player last season led PAC – coached by his father, Greg – to its first state title in school history. This year he’s up the road in Athens, competing to be top backup behind UGA starting QB J.T. Daniels. The man who will attempt to fill his ample shoes in Bogart is sophomore Aaron Philo. He will get an early test against a Calvary Day squad that advanced to the state semifinals last season. The all-time series between the two schools is tied 1-1, with PAC winning the most recent contest last season (42-7), while the Cavaliers won the first meeting in the 2013 state quarterfinals (33-14).

(Friday) Brooks County at Thomasville. The defending public runners-up will open up against south Georgia rival Class 2A Thomasville, which advanced to the state quarterfinals last season before losing to eventual Class 2A champion Callaway. The teams have met a total of 25 times and have faced each other every year since 2004. Last season, Brooks prevailed 20-14.