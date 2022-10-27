ajc logo
Class A Blog: Six No. 1 seeds could be determined in Week 11

By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

Two of the 16 regions in Class A Divisions I and II have decided region champions, and six more No. 1 seeds could be locked up in Week 11.

The two decided champions are Early County (Division II, Region 1) and McIntosh County Academy (Division II, Region 3).

Two region titles in Class A Division I could be decided this week when No. 3 Rabun County (9-0, 2-0) plays at home against Commerce (6-3, 1-1) for Region 8′s No. 1 seed and No. 8 St. Francis plays at home against Mount Pisgah for Region 6′s top spot.

In Class A Division II, No. 2 Clinch County will travel to No. 6 Charlton County for the Region 2 title; Wilcox County will be at home against Hawkinsville for the Region 4 title; and No. 5 Schley County could win Region 6 when it plays Marion County. In Region 8, No. 10 Lincoln County will host Towns County for the region’s top spot.

A cross-division game has Division 1 No. 4 Irwin County against Division II No. 4 Early County on Friday.

Class A Division I top-10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0, 1-0) is at home against Jasper County (3-5, 0-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0, 2-0) is at home against Bleckley County (8-1, 2-1)

3. (3) Rabun County (9-0, 2-0) is at home against Commerce (6-3, 1-1)

4. (5) Irwin County (6-1, 2-0) is at home against Division II No. 4 Early County (7-2, 6-0)

5. (4) Brooks County (5-2, 0-1) travels to Bacon County (1-7, 0-1)

6. (6) Darlington (9-0, 5-0) is off.

7. (7) Elbert County (8-1, 1-1) travels to Athens Christian (3-5, 0-2)

8. (NR) St. Francis (5-3, 1-0) is at home against Mount Pisgah (6-2, 1-0)

9. (9) Metter (6-3, 3-0) is off.

10. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-3, 0-1) travels to Mount Vernon (4-4, 0-1)

Class A Division II top-10 schedule

1. (3) Bowdon (8-1, 1-0) is off.

2. (2) Clinch County (8-1, 3-0) travels to No. 6 Charlton County (5-2, 2-0)

3. (4) Johnson County (8-0, 3-0) is at home against Twiggs County (2-6, 0-3).

4. (1) Early County (7-2, 6-0) travels to Division I No. 4 Irwin County (6-1, 2-0)

5. (6) Schley County (6-2, 5-0) is at home against Marion County (2-6, 2-3)

6. (5) Charlton County (5-2, 2-0) is at home against No. 2 Clinch County

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (8-1, 3-0) travels to Portal (4-4, 0-2)

8. (9) Manchester (5-3, 4-1) travels to Central-Talbotton (0-7, 0-4)

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (3-5, 1-1) is at home against Jenkins County (5-3, 1-1)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (6-2, 3-0) is at home against Warren County (2-6, 0-3)

