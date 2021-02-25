Class A Blog: Round One is done, on to Round Two

Before we get into the results of the first round of the state playoffs, here are some interesting facts, courtesy of Becky Taylor of the Georgia High School Basketball Project.Georgia High School Football Daily editor Todd Holcomb:
Teams making their first appearance in the state playoffs Girls: ACE Charter, Deerfield-Windsor, *Heritage (Newnan), North Cobb Christian Boys: B.E.S.T. Academy, Deerfield-Windsor, *Heritage (Newnan) *Both Heritage teams were in the GHSA from 1972-94 before rejoining in 2020. Neither made an appearance in that time.
Teams making their first appearance in the state playoffs in 10 or more years Girls: Jenkins County (2008), Mount Zion (Carroll) (2011 - this is only their 2nd appearance), St. Anne-Pacelli (2006) Boys: Emanuel County Institute (2008), George Walton Academy (2011), Mount de Sales (1967), Telfair County (2003)
Teams looking for their first win in the state playoffs Girls: ACE Charter, Brookstone (opened 1968), Deerfield-Windsor, First Presbyterian Day, Heritage (Newnan), Mount de Sales, Mount Zion (Carroll), North Cobb Christian, St. Vincent’s*, Boys: B.E.S.T. Academy, Deerfield-Windsor, Heritage (Newnan), King’s Ridge Christian, Mount de Sales,
* St. Vincent’s had an active team for a spell in the 1970s in the GHSA and later switched to the GISA, where they spent at least a few years. Teams with no state playoff wins in the last 10+ years Girls: Jenkins County (2004), St. Anne-Pacelli (2006), Screven County (2007), Trion (2010)
Boys: Bowdon (2003), Commerce (2010), Emanuel County Institute (2008), George Walton Academy (2011), Providence Christian (2010), Telfair County (1976)
Teams that won their first region title
Girls: Deerfield-Windsor, Lake Oconee Academy, Mount Paran, Trinity Christian
Boys: Chattahoochee County, Drew Charter, First Presbyterian Day, St. Anne-Pacelli, Tallulah Falls Teams that won their first region title in 20+ years Girls: Athens Academy (2001), Georgia Military College (1974) Boys: Holy Innocents’ (1997), Savannah Country Day (1970), Towns County (1975),
First round highlights
BOYS
Private
Galloway pulled the biggest upset of in Round One, as the fourth seeded Scots knocked off Region 8 champion Tallulah Falls, 66-57. Region 5 Player of the Year Anthony Arrington, a junior guard who reportedly has offers from Kennesaw State and Cal State-Bakersfield, led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds. Fellow junior guards Quentin Quarterman and Bradley Banner added, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Galloway trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, but outscored Tallulah Falls 40-27 in the second and third periods to pull away. The Scots proficiency behind the arc was the difference, as they made 12 of 22 threes (55 percent).
While a three seed beating a two seed is not all that much of an upset, there were two instances in Round One: Athens Academy beat Hebron Christian, 65-52, and Providence Christian downed George Walton Academy, 71-58.
Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Savannah Country Day vs. No. 2 Stratford Academy
No. 1 Holy Innocents’ vs. No. 2 Darlington
Lower Left Bracket
No. 2 St. Francis vs. No. 4 Galloway
No. 1 Greenforest vs. No. 2 Trinity Christian
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Christian Heritage vs. No. 3 Athens Academy
No. 1 First Presbyterian Day vs. No. 2 Savannah Christian
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli vs. No. 2 Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy
No. 1 Mount Pisgah vs. No. 3 Providence Christian
Public
All the No. 1 seeds advanced, though Chattahoochee County got a scare from Commerce. After outscoring the Tigers 19-10 in the second quarter, the Region 5 champions, who lost just one game all season, led 30-23 at halftime. Commerce trimmed the deficit to just three, 45-42, entering the final period but the Panthers held on to advance to the second round.
Five three seeds defeated two seeds in Round One. B.E.S.T. Academy’s 77-70 win over Wilkinson County was the most impressive. It was the Eagles’ first state playoff win in their first appearance in the state tournament in school history, and they knocked out one of the state’s most storied programs. The Warriors, who have won 10 state championships, including three straight from 2016-2018, have made it to the state tournament for 25 consecutive seasons. This is the first time they have lost in the first round since 2005.
Other victorious three seeds were Warren County (78-70 over Bowdon), Mitchell County (67-60 over Dooly County), Social Circle (55-52 over Taylor County) and Lanier County (72-60 over Metter).
Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Portal vs. No. 2 Pelham
No. 1 Chattahoochee County vs. No. 3 B.E.S.T. Academy
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Towns County vs. No. 3 Warren County
No. 1 Irwin County vs. No. 3 Mitchell County
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Hancock Central vs. No. 3 Social Circle
No. 1 Terrell County vs. No. 3 Lanier County
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 Dublin vs. No. 2 Turner County
No. 1 Drew Charter vs. No. 2 Lincoln County
GIRLS
Private
Seven of the eight No. 1 seeds advanced to Round Two. The exception was Athens Academy. The Spartans, who had won their first region title since 2001, were blown out by Region 5 four-seed Galloway, 45-24.
There were just two three seeds who defeated two seeds: Darlington edged Fellowship Christian, 40-37, while Wesleyan outscored Tallulah Falls 22-13 in the second quarter and cruised to a 63-42 win.
Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Savannah Country Day vs. No. 2 Stratford Academy
No. 1 Hebron Christian vs. No. 2 Christian Heritage
Lower Left Bracket
No. 3 Darlington vs. No. 4 Galloway
No. 1 Greenforest vs. No. 2 Brookstone
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Mount Paran vs. No. 2 Holy Innocents’
No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor vs. No. 2 Calvary Day
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 Trinity Christian vs. No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy
No. 1 St. Francis vs. No. 3 Wesleyan
Public
All eight top seeds advanced, though Georgia Military College needed overtime to finally dispatch Bowdon, 54-52. Bowdon led 25-12 at halftime before the Bulldogs woke up in the second half, narrowing the gap to 36-34 in the third quarter before pulling even at 47-47 at the end of regulation.
Three seeds knocking out two seeds were Mt. Zion-Carroll (62-34 over Hancock Central), Towns County (45-37 over Central-Talbotton), and Brooks County (58-55 over Claxton).
Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Emanuel County Institute vs. No. 2 Pelham
No. 1 Greenville vs. No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy vs. No. 2 Trion
No. 1 Clinch County vs. No. 2 Montgomery County
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 Georgia Military College vs. No. 3 Towns County
No. 1 Calhoun County vs. No. 3 Brooks County
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 Dublin vs. No. 2 Turner County
No. 1 Armuchee vs. No. 2 Commerce
