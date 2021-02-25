Class A Blog: Round One is done, on to Round Two

Boys: Bowdon (2003), Commerce (2010), Emanuel County Institute (2008), George Walton Academy (2011), Providence Christian (2010), Telfair County (1976)

Teams that won their first region title

Girls: Deerfield-Windsor, Lake Oconee Academy, Mount Paran, Trinity Christian

Boys: Chattahoochee County, Drew Charter, First Presbyterian Day, St. Anne-Pacelli, Tallulah Falls Teams that won their first region title in 20+ years Girls: Athens Academy (2001), Georgia Military College (1974) Boys: Holy Innocents’ (1997), Savannah Country Day (1970), Towns County (1975),

First round highlights

BOYS

Private

Galloway pulled the biggest upset of in Round One, as the fourth seeded Scots knocked off Region 8 champion Tallulah Falls, 66-57. Region 5 Player of the Year Anthony Arrington, a junior guard who reportedly has offers from Kennesaw State and Cal State-Bakersfield, led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds. Fellow junior guards Quentin Quarterman and Bradley Banner added, 11 and 10 points, respectively. Galloway trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, but outscored Tallulah Falls 40-27 in the second and third periods to pull away. The Scots proficiency behind the arc was the difference, as they made 12 of 22 threes (55 percent).

While a three seed beating a two seed is not all that much of an upset, there were two instances in Round One: Athens Academy beat Hebron Christian, 65-52, and Providence Christian downed George Walton Academy, 71-58.

Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Savannah Country Day vs. No. 2 Stratford Academy

No. 1 Holy Innocents’ vs. No. 2 Darlington

Lower Left Bracket

No. 2 St. Francis vs. No. 4 Galloway

No. 1 Greenforest vs. No. 2 Trinity Christian

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Christian Heritage vs. No. 3 Athens Academy

No. 1 First Presbyterian Day vs. No. 2 Savannah Christian

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 St. Anne-Pacelli vs. No. 2 Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy

No. 1 Mount Pisgah vs. No. 3 Providence Christian

Public

All the No. 1 seeds advanced, though Chattahoochee County got a scare from Commerce. After outscoring the Tigers 19-10 in the second quarter, the Region 5 champions, who lost just one game all season, led 30-23 at halftime. Commerce trimmed the deficit to just three, 45-42, entering the final period but the Panthers held on to advance to the second round.

Five three seeds defeated two seeds in Round One. B.E.S.T. Academy’s 77-70 win over Wilkinson County was the most impressive. It was the Eagles’ first state playoff win in their first appearance in the state tournament in school history, and they knocked out one of the state’s most storied programs. The Warriors, who have won 10 state championships, including three straight from 2016-2018, have made it to the state tournament for 25 consecutive seasons. This is the first time they have lost in the first round since 2005.

Other victorious three seeds were Warren County (78-70 over Bowdon), Mitchell County (67-60 over Dooly County), Social Circle (55-52 over Taylor County) and Lanier County (72-60 over Metter).

Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Portal vs. No. 2 Pelham

No. 1 Chattahoochee County vs. No. 3 B.E.S.T. Academy

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Towns County vs. No. 3 Warren County

No. 1 Irwin County vs. No. 3 Mitchell County

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Hancock Central vs. No. 3 Social Circle

No. 1 Terrell County vs. No. 3 Lanier County

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Dublin vs. No. 2 Turner County

No. 1 Drew Charter vs. No. 2 Lincoln County

GIRLS

Private

Seven of the eight No. 1 seeds advanced to Round Two. The exception was Athens Academy. The Spartans, who had won their first region title since 2001, were blown out by Region 5 four-seed Galloway, 45-24.

There were just two three seeds who defeated two seeds: Darlington edged Fellowship Christian, 40-37, while Wesleyan outscored Tallulah Falls 22-13 in the second quarter and cruised to a 63-42 win.

Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Savannah Country Day vs. No. 2 Stratford Academy

No. 1 Hebron Christian vs. No. 2 Christian Heritage

Lower Left Bracket

No. 3 Darlington vs. No. 4 Galloway

No. 1 Greenforest vs. No. 2 Brookstone

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Mount Paran vs. No. 2 Holy Innocents’

No. 1 Deerfield-Windsor vs. No. 2 Calvary Day

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Trinity Christian vs. No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy

No. 1 St. Francis vs. No. 3 Wesleyan

Public

All eight top seeds advanced, though Georgia Military College needed overtime to finally dispatch Bowdon, 54-52. Bowdon led 25-12 at halftime before the Bulldogs woke up in the second half, narrowing the gap to 36-34 in the third quarter before pulling even at 47-47 at the end of regulation.

Three seeds knocking out two seeds were Mt. Zion-Carroll (62-34 over Hancock Central), Towns County (45-37 over Central-Talbotton), and Brooks County (58-55 over Claxton).

Here are the matchups in Round 2 this weekend:

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Emanuel County Institute vs. No. 2 Pelham

No. 1 Greenville vs. No. 3 Mt. Zion-Carroll

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy vs. No. 2 Trion

No. 1 Clinch County vs. No. 2 Montgomery County

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Georgia Military College vs. No. 3 Towns County

No. 1 Calhoun County vs. No. 3 Brooks County

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Dublin vs. No. 2 Turner County

No. 1 Armuchee vs. No. 2 Commerce