Class A Blog: Recapping the weekend ahead of the rankings

Here is a look at some key developments over the weekend:
GIRLS
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy loses third straight. After rising to the top spot in the private school rankings with a record of 11-0, the Chargers had a rough week and weekend losing three in a row to three ranked teams. ELCA fell to Class 6A No. 7 Kell last Monday (58-44), were upset by No. 9 Greenforest (61-53) last Tuesday, and capped off the week with a non-region loss to Class 5A Union Grove, 57-49, last Saturday. Look for the Chargers to fall a few spots when the new AJC Top 10 state rankings are released later today.
Hebron Christian No. 1? The next team to take its turn as No. 1 in the private rankings could be Hebron Christian. The Lions notched one of the biggest wins of the season for any team in the classification on Saturday when the held off Class 5A No. 6 Southwest DeKalb, 59-54. Malia Fisher led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jessie Parish added nine points, nine rebounds, and three assists, Nicole Azar had10 points and three assists, Carly Fahey finished with eight points and four rebounds, and Amiya Porter scored six points. The Lions improved to 16-2 on the season and have won 10 straight.
Greenforest on the rise. Look for the Eagles to rise in the rankings this week. After a respectable 70-61 loss to Class 7A No. 1 Collins Hill last Monday, Greenforest knocked off No. 1 ELCA last Tuesday then defeated Trinity Christian, 36-28, on Saturday. Senior forward L’or Mputu has been unstoppable. She led all scorers in all three games with 23 against Collins Hill, 22 against ELCA and 24 against Trinity, to go along with 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Mputu made good on two of the three, three-pointers she attempted against Trinity.
Clinch County keeps rolling. The Panthers could move up from their No. 5 rankings in the public poll after picking up two impressive wins over the weekend. Clinch jumped out to a 37-16 halftime lead and went on to blowout rival Irwin County, 60-32 on Friday. Then on Saturday they shut out Atkinson County 19-0 in the first quarter en route to a 78-18 win.
BOYS
Hancock Central starts late but fast. COVID-19 delayed the start to the Hancock Central’s season, but the Bulldogs are already making up for lost time. The defending public state champions are 3-0 with two wins over Warren County, the No. 8 team in the public top 10 – 74-73 in their opener last Tuesday and 63-60 on Saturday. In between they blew out Georgia Military College 92-50 last Friday. A trio of seniors is leading the way: guard Leroy Wilson is averaging 24 points per game, guard Jamal Taylor is averaging 19 and guard Marquavious Lawrence is averaging 13.
Drew still perfect. Public No. 1 Drew Charter Academy improved to 16-0 with two wins last week. The Eagles held off No. 7 Bowdon, 69-63, last Tuesday and jumped out to 42-11 halftime lead over Trion in 65-26 rout over the Bulldogs. Drew, which will undoubtedly remain in the top spot, will host Bowdon on Friday.
