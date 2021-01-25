Class A Blog: Recapping the weekend ahead of the rankings

Hebron Christian No. 1? The next team to take its turn as No. 1 in the private rankings could be Hebron Christian. The Lions notched one of the biggest wins of the season for any team in the classification on Saturday when the held off Class 5A No. 6 Southwest DeKalb, 59-54. Malia Fisher led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jessie Parish added nine points, nine rebounds, and three assists, Nicole Azar had10 points and three assists, Carly Fahey finished with eight points and four rebounds, and Amiya Porter scored six points. The Lions improved to 16-2 on the season and have won 10 straight.

Greenforest on the rise. Look for the Eagles to rise in the rankings this week. After a respectable 70-61 loss to Class 7A No. 1 Collins Hill last Monday, Greenforest knocked off No. 1 ELCA last Tuesday then defeated Trinity Christian, 36-28, on Saturday. Senior forward L’or Mputu has been unstoppable. She led all scorers in all three games with 23 against Collins Hill, 22 against ELCA and 24 against Trinity, to go along with 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Mputu made good on two of the three, three-pointers she attempted against Trinity.