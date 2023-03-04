Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia State

IGirls: Norcross 58, Buford 46
Although they were losing by three points at halftime, the defending Class 7A champion and third-ranked Norcross girls didn’t make any changes. They just returned to their season-long form and came back to beat No. 2 Buford 58-46 at the GSU Convocation Center.
“Going in down three at the half, I felt pretty good about it,” Norcross coach Ashley Luke Clanton said. “We just told them, no one’s taking the ball out of our hands anymore. Take care of the basketball, play with confidence … and we’ve been there before.”
The win puts No. 2 Norcross (28-3) in position to win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2010-11. The Blue Devils have won four state championships.
Norcross was slow to handle the vaunted Buford all-out attack. They lost passes, failed to get loose balls and had a difficult time getting acclimated. But that all changed in the third quarter, when Norcross outscored the Wolves 18-6. A 9-2 run put the Blue Devils ahead to stay.
“Early on we played a little too fast,” Clanton said. “Our spacing was great. So we had to kind of talk about that, how we wanted to stretch them out. And once we kind of pulled that post out real far and deep in the backside, they got a little high and heavy. We got a few gimmies, which in a game like this is nice, and our kids did a good job navigating what we were trying to set up for them.”
Norcross (29-2) was led by Veronaye Charlton with 19 points, 11 of those in the second half. Jania Akins added 13 and Markeiesa Lancaster scored 10.
Buford (27-4) was led by junior Ava Grace Watson with 23 points, with only seven coming in the second half. The Blue Devils, particularly Kayla Lindsey, did a good job keeping the ball out of the four-star recruit’s hands and were close to contesting all her shots.
“That’s what you have to do it order to stop them and Kayla has been a kid what has guarded some phenomenal players,” Clanton said. “We know we have an answer when we play somebody that’s got a good scorer.”
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com