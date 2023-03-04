Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Georgia State

“Early on we played a little too fast,” Clanton said. “Our spacing was great. So we had to kind of talk about that, how we wanted to stretch them out. And once we kind of pulled that post out real far and deep in the backside, they got a little high and heavy. We got a few gimmies, which in a game like this is nice, and our kids did a good job navigating what we were trying to set up for them.”

Norcross (29-2) was led by Veronaye Charlton with 19 points, 11 of those in the second half. Jania Akins added 13 and Markeiesa Lancaster scored 10.

Buford (27-4) was led by junior Ava Grace Watson with 23 points, with only seven coming in the second half. The Blue Devils, particularly Kayla Lindsey, did a good job keeping the ball out of the four-star recruit’s hands and were close to contesting all her shots.

“That’s what you have to do it order to stop them and Kayla has been a kid what has guarded some phenomenal players,” Clanton said. “We know we have an answer when we play somebody that’s got a good scorer.”