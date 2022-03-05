Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Buford Arena

Campbell scored the first eight points of the game and led 14-5 after the opening quarter. But Norcross turned the tables and reeled off 17 straight points to open the second period and led 22-14. Norcross led 27-21 at halftime and was up 43-34 to start the final period.

The unranked Spartans refused to quit and tied the game at 47-47 on two free throws from Nia Bozeman. The game was tied two other times before Lindsey’s deciding bucket.

Norcross (25-5) was led by Zaria Hurston with 22 points. Jania Akins scored nine and Laniya Kenon and Lindsey each scored eight.

Campbell (20-11) got 17 points from Bozeman, 11 from Laila Battle and eight from Jaida Fitzgerald.

Norcross is seeking its fourth state championship and first since 2013. Campbell was trying to reach the title game for the first time.