Class 7A preseason all-state team

*Best position: Defensive back. A dozen senior safeties or cornerbacks in this classification are rated as three-star recruits or higher. David Daniel of Woodstock and Nyland Green of Newton are four-star recruits. So is Marquis Groves-Killebrew of Brookwood in the junior class.

*Most highly recruited: Barrett Carter of North Gwinnett is the consensus No. 4 outside-linebacker prospect and No. 44 recruit overall nationally. Carter committed to Clemson in May. Daniel, Green and Micah Morris of Camden County also are top-100 national senior recruits. Groves-Killebrew, Tyre West of Tift County and Sam Horn of Collins Hill are top-100 recruits among juniors.