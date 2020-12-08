Class 7A blog: Previews of quarterfinals

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Lowndes 27, Milton 14

Winner plays: Parkview/Collins Hill winner

Parkview at Collins Hill

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fahring Field, Suwanee

Records, rankings: Parkview is 8-3, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-7A and unranked; Collins Hill is 10-2, the No. 1 seed from 8-7A and No. 6.

Last meeting: Parkview won 42-19 in the first round of the 2018 Class 7A playoffs.

Things to know: Parkview, a semifinalist last season, was ranked No. 3 in preseason while Collins Hill, playing in its first quarterfinal since 2015, was unranked, but Collins Hill is favored now. Sam Horn has thrown for 2,974 yards and 34 touchdowns, 20 to Travis Hunter. Both are big-time college recruits. Collins Hill sacked Denmark four-star QB Aaron McLaughlin six times last week in a 17-6 victory. Parkview, averaging less than 30 points per game for the first time since 2015, played its finest game last week in a 41-14 victory over fifth-ranked East Coweta. Sophomore Colin Houck had a breakout performance, completing 15 of 18 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns, three to Jared Brown, who had eight catches for 102 yards. Cody Brown rushed for 153 yards, putting him over 5,000 for his career.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Collins Hill 27, Parkview 19

Winner plays: Lowndes/Milton winner

Colquitt County at Norcross

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Devil Stadium, Norcross

Records, rankings: Colquitt County is 9-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 1-7A and No. 2; Norcross 12-0, the No. 1 seed from 7-7A and No. 3.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 20-17 in 2017.

Things to know: This is one of three quarterfinals, and the only one in Class 7A, between undefeated teams. Colquitt beat Walton 35-12 last week. Sophomore MLB Antwan Daniels returned two interceptions for touchdowns, the second for 55 yards and a 21-6 lead late in the third quarter. Colquitt also scored on an 80-yard run by Charlie Pace. Dual-threat QB Xavier Williams hasn’t played in the playoffs because of injury. Zane Touchton, a pocket passer, is 29-of-42 for 455 yards and six touchdowns since taking over. Norcross beat Roswell 40-20 last week. Jahni Clarke rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Mason Kaplan, not typically a run threat, rushed for 110 yards. He has thrown for 2,116 yards and 26 touchdowns. These schools have met three times with Colquitt winning a regular-season game in 2017 and Norcross winning semifinals in 2012 and 2013 on the way to state titles.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Colquitt County 30, Norcross 13

Winner plays: West Forsyth/Grayson winner

West Forsyth at Grayson

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grayson Community Stadium, Loganville

Records, rankings: West Forsyth is 9-3, the No. 1 seed from Region 6-7A and unranked; Grayson is 11-0, the No. 1 seed from 4-7A and No. 1.

Last meeting: Grayson won 33-7 in the 2011 Class 5A quarterfinals.

Things to know: This is Class 7A’s David vs. Goliath game. West Forsyth has won seven straight games after a 2-3 start but is the only quarterfinalist that hasn’t been ranked at some point this season. West Forsyth beat North Gwinnett 17-16 last week despite only 103 yards of total offense. With West trailing 16-7 late in the third quarter, Dalton Tjong returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and Liam Badger kicked a 19-yard field goal for the lead. The Wolverines’ quarterback is a sophomore, Keegan Stover, and its top running back in the playoffs, Ryder Stewart, is a freshman. Grayson, a top-10 team in most national polls, beat Harrison 30-6 last week, leading only 8-0 until Jamal Haynes returned the second-half kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Jake Garcia, the four-star QB recruit, was 7-of-14 passing for 101 yards. Leading rusher Phil Mafah, a 1,000-yard rusher and Clemson commit, hasn’t played in the playoffs because of an ankle injury.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Grayson 31, West Forsyth 0

Winner plays: Colquitt County/Norcross winner