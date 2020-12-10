Class 6A blog: Previewing the four quarterfinal games

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 6-4, the No. 2 seed from Region 1-6A and No. 6; Carrollton is 8-2, the No. 1 seed from 5-6A and No. 10.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Valdosta is in the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year but looking to reach the semifinals for the first time since its 2016 championship season. The Wildcats, under first-year coach Rush Propst, averaged 24.6 points during the regular season but have put up two of their three highest-scoring games in the playoffs, winning 52-14 over Lovejoy and 44-7 over Evans. The Wildcats relied on the running game in poor weather against Evans last week, rushing 39 times for a season-high 210 yards. Ahmad Denson rushed for 84 yards, and QB Amari Jones ran for three first-half touchdowns. Carrollton is in the quarterfinals for the fifth straight season but seeking its first semifinal appearance since 2013. The Trojans advanced with a 39-13 victory over Sprayberry last week. After Sprayberry cut the lead to 8-6 on its first play from scrimmage, Carrollton scored 31 unanswered points. Keshawn Ridley rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Valdosta 27, Carrollton 20

Winner plays: Hughes/Buford winner

Hughes at Buford

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: Hughes is 11-1, the No. 2 seed from Region 4-6A and No. 7; Buford is 10-1, the No. 1 seed from 8-6A and No. 2.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Hughes, which opened in 2009, set a school record for victories and reached the quarterfinals for the first time with a 35-0 win over Glynn Academy. Freshman QB Air Noland had a career-high 16 passing attempts and threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Noland and Xavier Smith, who left the previous game with an injury, have both passed for more than 1,000 yards. Smith is also the team’s leading rusher. The Panthers were 2-8 in 2019. Buford is in the quarterfinals for the 21st consecutive season after defeating Cambridge 42-7 last week. The Wolves rushed for 438 yards last week and were led by top running backs Gabe Ervin (nine carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns) and Victor Venn (12 carries, 152 yards, two touchdowns). Buford allows only 5.91 points per game, the lowest in 6A, and ranks No. 2 in scoring with a 40.64 average. The Wolves have held nine of 11 opponents to a touchdown or less.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Buford 23, Hughes 16

Winner plays: Valdosta/Carrollton winner

Lee County at River Ridge

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Ridge, Woodstock

Records, rankings: Lee County is 10-1, the No. 1 seed from Region 1-6A and No. 1; River Ridge is 11-0, the No. 1 seed from 7-6A and No. 5.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Lee County advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive year with a 48-21 victory over Brunswick. Caleb McDowell rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Preston Simmons ran for 83 yards and two scores. They are the two leading rushers in Region 1. Cedric Wynn and A.J. Patrick had two interceptions each. Lee County is 14-1 in the playoffs since the start of the 2017 postseason, with state titles in 2017 and 2018. River Ridge, a Cherokee County school that opened in 2009, reached the quarterfinals for the first time with a 42-10 win over perennial state power Rome in a game that was projected as a toss-up by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Amehre Morrison ran for 115 yards on 25 carries, had 57 receiving yards on four catches and scored three TDs. River Ridge outgained Rome 410-171, according to the Cherokee Tribune. River Ridge’s 11 victories are three more than the previous best, an 8-2 season in 2011.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Lee County 29, River Ridge 14

Winner plays: Allatoona/Westlake winner

Allatoona at Westlake

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Westlake Stadium, College Park

Records, rankings: Allatoona is 11-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 6-6A and No. 4; Westlake is 10-1, the No. 1 seed from 4-6A and No. 3.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This game matches the highest-scoring team in Class 6A (Westlake averages 42 points) and the No. 2 defense (Allatoona allows seven points per game). Allatoona, the state runner-up in 2019, reached the quarterfinals for the seventh time in 10 seasons with a 31-6 victory over Dacula last week. Dacula scored on its opening drive but was held scoreless and limited to four first downs the rest of the way. The Buccaneers had three interceptions and scored on a blocked punt. Jayden Ponder, averaging 99.8 yards per game rushing, was held to 38 yards on 15 carries but scored three times and surpassed 1,000 yards for the season. Westlake is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Sophomore QB R.J. Johnson, closing in on 3,000 passing yards, had a touchdown run and threw TD passes of 43, 29, 61 and 25 yards in a 55-13 win over Richmond Hill. “From a personnel standpoint, they are the most talented team in the state of Georgia,” Richmond Hill coach Matt LeZotte told the AJC’s S. Thomas Coleman.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Westlake 21, Allatoona 14

Winner plays: Lee County/River Ridge winner