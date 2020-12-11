4 Questions with Norcross head coach Keith Maloof

2. What’s the makeup of this team? Where are you good? “The strengths of our team are the defense and offensive line along with the quarterback, who does a really good job of moving the ball around. And we’ve got good skill people at running back and receiver. Our defense is one of the top defenses in the state. We can throw it when we need to, and when we need to run it, we can run it. When we played Archer for the region championship, we didn’t need to throw it much, and last week on a mud field, we threw it about six times, but if we have to, we can pass.” [Norcross rushed for 302 yards against Archer and 403 against Roswell last week but passed for 303 yards in the first round against South Forsyth.]

3. What concerns you about Colquitt County? “They are a very opportunistic team on defense and special teams. They do a good job of flying around the ball on defense and causing havoc. Against Walton, they returned three pick sixes and another interception to the 3-yard line. They take advantage of everybody’s mistakes. Offensively, they’re good with their short passing game and screens and moving the ball down the field. They’re a total team where you have to be aware of every situation because they can take it to the house on offense, defense and special teams. You can’t take a play off, or they’ll make you pay.”