Class 7A blog: No recent state titles among 4 finalists

*Milton boys: Milton is 27-2 with 25 straight wins. The Eagles are ranked No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps. In the semifinals, Milton beat No. 3 Pebblebrook 74-67. Pebblebrook led 50-47 in the third quarter, but McEachern took control with a 15-3 run. Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-foot sophomore guard and five-star prospect, scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 24. Milton’s star-studded lineup also includes junior point guard Bruce Thornton, an Ohio State commit; 6-5 forward Kendall Campbell, a four-star recruit; and 6-4 forward L.T. Overton, the top-rated junior football prospect in the state as a defensive end.

*Berkmar boys: The Patriots won a thriller in the semifinals, beating McEachern. Destin Logan’s free throw broke a 68-68 tie with 2.8 seconds left in a 69-68 victory. It was Logan’s only point of the game. Berkmar’s top player is Malique Ewin, a 6-9 junior center and top-100 national prospect. Jermarhri Hill was outstanding against Berkmar with 16 points and five assists.

*Marietta’s girls: Marietta beat No. 2 McEachern 62-61 in the semis. Marietta junior Chloe Sterling scored 33 points. Lauren Walker, the Region 3 player of the year and a Michigan State signee, scored 13, mostly on free throws, two with 1:17 remaining that gave the Blue Devils the lead for good at 60-59.

*Woodstock’s girls: The Wolverines advanced with a 75-58 semifinal victory over Brookwood. They led by 10 in the first quarter, and Brookwood never got back in the game. Point guard Bridget Utberg scored 29 points but had plenty of help from Karson Martin (17 points), Casey Miller (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Savannah Casey (11 points, eight rebounds).