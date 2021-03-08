Class 7A blog: No recent state titles among 4 finalists

Class 7A’s basketball finalists have been good for years, but none has won a state title since 2012. And except for the No. 1-ranked Milton’s boys, all have beaten higher-ranked teams to get this far.
The boys’ finalists – Milton and Berkmar – have this in common: Each won its last state title when David Boyd was its head coach. That would be Berkmar in 2000 and 2001 and Milton in 2010 and 2012. Milton is now led by Allen Whitehart and Berkmar by Greg Phillips. Their teams met Nov. 28, with Milton winning 62-54.
The girls’ finalists – Marietta and Woodstock – weren’t expected to be here when the season began. Each lost in the first round last season. Marietta won its only state title in 1951.
Woodstock has never won state in girls basketball. In fact, the Cherokee County school has won one state title, in softball in 2007.
Here’s a closer look at each of the four finalists:
*Milton boys: Milton is 27-2 with 25 straight wins. The Eagles are ranked No. 12 nationally by MaxPreps. In the semifinals, Milton beat No. 3 Pebblebrook 74-67. Pebblebrook led 50-47 in the third quarter, but McEachern took control with a 15-3 run. Kanaan Carlyle, a 6-foot sophomore guard and five-star prospect, scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 24. Milton’s star-studded lineup also includes junior point guard Bruce Thornton, an Ohio State commit; 6-5 forward Kendall Campbell, a four-star recruit; and 6-4 forward L.T. Overton, the top-rated junior football prospect in the state as a defensive end.
*Berkmar boys: The Patriots won a thriller in the semifinals, beating McEachern. Destin Logan’s free throw broke a 68-68 tie with 2.8 seconds left in a 69-68 victory. It was Logan’s only point of the game. Berkmar’s top player is Malique Ewin, a 6-9 junior center and top-100 national prospect. Jermarhri Hill was outstanding against Berkmar with 16 points and five assists.
*Marietta’s girls: Marietta beat No. 2 McEachern 62-61 in the semis. Marietta junior Chloe Sterling scored 33 points. Lauren Walker, the Region 3 player of the year and a Michigan State signee, scored 13, mostly on free throws, two with 1:17 remaining that gave the Blue Devils the lead for good at 60-59.
*Woodstock’s girls: The Wolverines advanced with a 75-58 semifinal victory over Brookwood. They led by 10 in the first quarter, and Brookwood never got back in the game. Point guard Bridget Utberg scored 29 points but had plenty of help from Karson Martin (17 points), Casey Miller (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Savannah Casey (11 points, eight rebounds).