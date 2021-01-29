Class 7A blog: Collins Hill-Brookwood girls, Milton-Wheeler boys are top weekend games

Collins Hill’s girls were Class 7A runners-up to Westlake each of the past two seasons. With Westlake in 6A this year, the Eagles have been the team to beat this season. Their lone defeat came this month at Hebron Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Private.

Collins Hill beat Brookwood 56-55 in their previous meeting Dec. 30. Eden Sample, a senior guard signed with Old Dominion, had 19 points. Sacha Washington, another senior, had 17 rebounds.