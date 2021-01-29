Class 7A blog: Collins Hill-Brookwood girls, Milton-Wheeler boys are top weekend games

The two best games involving Class 7A basketball teams this weekend are scheduled for Saturday. Those would be No. 10 Brookwood (10-5) at No. 1 Collins Hill (16-1) in a girls game and No. 1 Wheeler (16-3) of Class 6A at No. 1 Milton (17-2) in a boys game.
Collins Hill’s girls were Class 7A runners-up to Westlake each of the past two seasons. With Westlake in 6A this year, the Eagles have been the team to beat this season. Their lone defeat came this month at Hebron Christian, the No. 1 team in Class A Private.
Collins Hill beat Brookwood 56-55 in their previous meeting Dec. 30. Eden Sample, a senior guard signed with Old Dominion, had 19 points. Sacha Washington, another senior, had 17 rebounds.
Brookwood is a younger team with only one senior on its roster. The program is on the rise after its best state finish in history last year (quarterfinals). Diana Collins, a 5-8 sophomore guard, has several Power 5 Conference offers.
The Milton-Wheeler boys game is a rematch of the 2020 Class 7A semifinal that Wheeler won in route to the state title.
Wheeler is in Class 6A this season and retooled a bit. Wheeler’s most nationally known player is point guard Isaiah Collier, rated the No. 2 point guard prospect among sophomores. Kaleb Washington, a 6-7 wing, is committed to Dayton.
Milton has juniors Bruce Thornton (point guard committed to Ohio State), Kendall Campbell (uncommitted four-star forward) and sophomore guard Kanaan Carlyle (top-rated sophomore recruit in Georgia), plus perhaps the best sophomore football player in the country, Lebbeus “J.T.” Overton. Overton had 14 points and 17 rebounds in a 66-63 overtime victory over Cherokee earlier this week.
Wheeler has won seven straight; Milton has won15 straight.
