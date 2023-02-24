Class 7A blog: 3 round-of-16 games match ranked opponents

Three top-10 teams didn’t survive round one. Most surprising was Buford’s boys, ranked No. 6 and winners of Region 8. Berkmar - the Class 7A runner-up the past two years but only 14-15 this season - beat the Wolves 58-53 in Buford’s gym.

No. 3 McEachern beat No. 10 South Gwinnett 66-55 as McEachern’s Ace Bailey, who stands 6 feet, 10 inches, produced 17 points, 19 rebounds, 10 blocks, three steals and three assists.