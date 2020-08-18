Class 6A preseason all-state team

*Best position: Wide receiver. Dacari Collins and Jaquez Smith are four-star recruits who have joined Westlake’s squad, Collins from McEachern and Smith from Hapeville Charter, but they didn’t have quite the 2019 production to crack this stout lineup. Neither did Centennial’s Julian Nixon, a four-star prospect committed to Tennessee. The spots went to Lee County’s Chauncey Magwood, a Kentucky commit who had 10 touchdown receptions last season, and Valdosta’s Javonte Sherman, an East Carolina commit who snagged 16 touchdowns in ’19.

*Most highly recruited: Smael Mondon of Paulding County is the consensus No. 2 outside linebacker prospect nationally. Mondon had 48 solo tackles, blocked three kicks and rushed and received for 720 yards in 2019. His team finished 3-7 in a tough region, which kept him off all-state teams that he probably deserved to make. He’s the most highly recruited player in county history.