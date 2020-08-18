Class 6A preseason all-state team

*Best player: Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton. Nobody in this class, or perhaps any, has produced for so long as this outside linebacker. Chambliss has posted more than 22 tackles for losses each season since he was a freshman. That comes to 73.5 in his career. He also has 31.5 career sacks. A four-star recruit, Chambliss committed to Georgia in May.
*Best position: Wide receiver. Dacari Collins and Jaquez Smith are four-star recruits who have joined Westlake’s squad, Collins from McEachern and Smith from Hapeville Charter, but they didn’t have quite the 2019 production to crack this stout lineup. Neither did Centennial’s Julian Nixon, a four-star prospect committed to Tennessee. The spots went to Lee County’s Chauncey Magwood, a Kentucky commit who had 10 touchdown receptions last season, and Valdosta’s Javonte Sherman, an East Carolina commit who snagged 16 touchdowns in ’19.
*Most highly recruited: Smael Mondon of Paulding County is the consensus No. 2 outside linebacker prospect nationally. Mondon had 48 solo tackles, blocked three kicks and rushed and received for 720 yards in 2019. His team finished 3-7 in a tough region, which kept him off all-state teams that he probably deserved to make. He’s the most highly recruited player in county history.
*That's interesting: New Class 6A member Westlake has the most high-end talent in the classification. Cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins (committed to LSU) and offensive lineman Jakiah Lefwich (Georgia Tech) made this team, but five others are consensus top-100 senior prospects in Georgia. No other team in any class has more. The other five are the previously mentioned Collins (committed to Clemson) and Smith (Indiana), plus tight end Leo Blackburn (Georgia Tech), cornerback Demarko Williams (Ole Miss) and defensive end Sedarius McConnell (Indiana).
*Snubbed: Playing at McEachern last season, Chief Borders didn’t stand out quite enough to make this group on history alone, but he’s a four-star recruit committed to Florida who can play safety, linebacker or tight end. He’s now at Carrollton, where he’s one six defensive players with Division I offers.
*Underrated: Richmond Hill defensive lineman Nathan Vickers has one offer, from Presbyterian. He deserves more for his 25 tackles for losses, 14 sacks and his region’s award for defensive player of the year in 2019.
*What else is new? M.J. Morris, formerly of Carrollton, figured to be the quarterback on this all-state team, but he transferred to Pace Academy. Conveniently enough, another four-star quarterback transferred into 6A this month. That would be Jake Garcia of Orange County, Calif. The Southern Cal-committed senior is at Valdosta, some 2,300 miles from home. California is delaying its season to the winter, by which time Garcia plans to be enrolled at Southern Cal.
OFFENSE
QB - Jake Garcia, Valdosta, Sr.
RB - Gabe Ervin, Buford, Sr.
RB - Antonio Martin, Hughes, Sr.
WR - Chauncey Magwood, Lee County, Sr.
WR - Javonte Sherman, Valdosta, Sr.
TE - Miles Campbell, South Paulding, Sr.
OL - Caleb Cook, Brunswick, Sr.
OL - Lyndon Cooper, Carrollton, Sr.
OL - Joe Fusile, Richmond Hill, Sr.
OL - Jakiah Leftwich, Westlake, Sr.
OL - Jacob Smith, Buford, Sr.
ATH - Caleb McDowell, Lee County, Sr.
K - Britton Williams, Richmond Hill, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Jonathan Jefferson, Douglas County, Sr.
DL - Dawson Rivers, Tucker, Sr.
DL - Josh Robinson, Douglas County, Sr.
DL - Nathan Vickers, Richmond Hill, Sr.
LB - Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Sr.
LB - Baron Hopson, Lee County, Sr.
LB - Smael Mondon, Paulding County, Sr.
LB - Cole Nelson, Johns Creek, Sr.
DB - Khalil Anderson, Riverwood, Sr.
DB - Kaleb Edwards, Dacula, Sr.
DB - Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central, Sr.
DB - Nathaniel Wiggins, Westlake, Sr.
P – Charlie Cooper, Tucker, Jr.
Coming Wednesday: Class 5A
