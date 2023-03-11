Class 6A boys: Alexander 64, Lee County 42

Junior forward Braeden Lue, who led the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, said, “We had to lock in and do what we do best. We’ve were playing good defense and we had to start scoring again.”

Alexander (27-5) also got 11 points from Jay Quan Nelson.

Lee County (28-4) was led by Ousmane Kromah with 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Caden King had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams were cold from the field in the first half. Alexander shot 31% and made only 1 of 11 of its 3-point shots. Alexander did a better job getting to the line, where it outscored Lee County 7-2.

“It’s been an incredible year,” Slate said. “We had seven seniors and everyone bought into the plan.”

Alexander -- 11-15-20-18 -- 64

Lee County -- 14-10- 9- 9 -- 42

Alexander (64): Noah Melson 15, Milan Kennedy, Jay Quan Nelson 11, Marvin McGhee 3, Braeden Lue 26, Christan Gravett, Jazzdon Streeter, Gregory Dunson 9, Raymond McKoy, Christopher White, Chris Hutchinson, Terrance Bowen, Amari Atchison.

Lee County (42): Christian Brown 2, D.J. Taylor 4, Ousmane Kromah 14, Harrison Skinner 3, Mark Saaden, Braylon Chaney 3, Andrew Knight, Caden King 8, Josiah Parker 6, Nick Fabrizio, Demetrius Davis 2, Matthew Hardwick.