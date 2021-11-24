Class 6A blog: Previews of Friday’s quarterfinals

*Johns Creek (9-3) at Dacula (8-4): This is the only Class 6A game this week between unranked teams. Johns Creek is the only No. 4 seed remaining in Class 6A and one of only two in the state (Class A Public Manchester is the other). The Gladiators’ playoff victories over Rome (31-27) and Evans (45-14) were the second and third in school history. Against Evans, Kyle Durham threw two touchdown passes to Joshua Thompson, who has more than 1,000 yards receiving and 20 TD receptions. Tylan Johnson, a 1,000-yard rusher, also had two rushing touchdowns. Dacula reached the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons with a 29-21 victory over No. 4 Brunswick, which had been the only 6A team without a loss. Nichalous Nelson had two interceptions, one which he returned 64 yards for a touchdown and another at the Dacula 7-yard line in the closing seconds to seal the victory. Kyle Efford, a linebacker and running back committed to Georgia Tech, rushed for 187 yards (unofficially) and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass. This will be the first meeting between these teams.

*Northside-Warner Robins (9-3) at Hughes (11-1): This will be a rematch of last year’s first-round game, which Hughes won 27-0. Hughes QB Prentiss Noland, then a freshman, passed for 123 yards and a touchdown in that game. This season, Noland has thrown for 2,054 yards and 28 touchdowns, with a career-high 368 yards in a first-round victory over Glynn Academy and 100 in a 28-8 win against Shiloh last week. Antonio Martin, who is committed to Georgia Tech, ran for 113 yards and a touchdown last week, giving him a team-leading 691 yards for the season. Third-ranked Hughes, in the quarterfinals for the second straight season, is the Region 4 champion. Unranked Northside reached the quarterfinals nine times from 2005 to 2018 but went 8-13 the past two seasons. Now the Eagles are back after beating Douglas County 42-13 last week. Cameran Brown passed for 169 yards and a touchdown and ran for 104 yards and three scores. Brown has 867 yards passing and a team-high 506 yards rushing for the season. Centavious Lowe had a touchdown catch and went over 600 receiving yards for the season.