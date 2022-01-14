Class 6A blog: MLK Classic headlines busy holiday weekend

*Wheeler vs. St. Ignatius, Ohio (Saturday): Top-ranked Wheeler (10-3), which picked up an important 68-64 victory over Region 6 rival Kell on Thursday, will travel to Kettering, Ohio, for the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament. St. Ignatius (6-3) is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 7 in Ohio’s Division I and the No. 8 team in the state overall. Wheeler has won seven consecutive games since a 3-3 start.

*Osborne vs. Sandy Creek (Saturday): Osborne is 12-0 for the first time in school history heading into Friday night’s region game against Sprayberry, and the Cardinals will face Class 3A No. 1 Sandy Creek in the Georgia Hardwood Classic on Saturday at Mays. Osborne senior guard Zocko Littleton, an all-state candidate, is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals.

Girls

*Statesboro at Brunswick (Friday): Sole possession of first place in Region 2 will be at stake when these top-10 teams get together for the first of two regular-season matchups. No. 6 Brunswick (14-0) is the only remaining unbeaten team in 6A. No. 10 Statesboro (14-1) suffered is only loss against Grovetown, 55-45 on Dec. 30. Both teams are 5-0 in region play, two games ahead of Bradwell Institute.

*Hoover, Ala. at Sequoyah (Saturday): No. 8 Sequoyah had won nine of 10 games heading into Friday night’s game against Johns Creek, but it will face its biggest challenge of the season against Hoover (18-2), ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in Alabama and the No. 21 team nationally. Hoover is led by McDonald’s All-American nominee Aniya Hubbard, a Florida Atlantic signee.