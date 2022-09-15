Class 6A blog: League play will be in full swing in 4 of 8 regions

Region 5

Paulding County is in first place after a 41-21 victory over East Paulding last week in the only region game played so far. The overwhelming favorite, however, is top-ranked Hughes, which begins region play at home Friday against winless New Manchester. The Panthers won the 4-6A championship and were state runners-up in 2021. After Hughes, it figures to be a crowded, tight race for the other three playoff spots, so the three other games this week could have a major impact on the race. Those games include Paulding County at Newnan, Alexander at Douglas County and South Paulding at East Paulding. Hughes travels to Douglas County next week.

Region 6

Seventh-ranked Rome, the region favorite, has the week off and will get to see who its likely challengers will be after Sequoyah visits Etowah, Allatoona travels to Creekview and River Ridge plays at Woodstock. The Allatoona-Creekview matchup will be an intriguing one. Those teams were picked by the Maxwell Ratings’ preseason projections as the second- and third-best teams in the region, but both are 1-3 against tough non-region schedules. Both had big non-region victories last week, however, as Allatoona beat Class 7A Hillgrove 31-9 and Creekview defeated North Forsyth 35-7. Etowah is the only unbeaten team but still faces its toughest challenges.

Region 8

North Forsyth was tabbed the region favorite by the Maxwell Ratings’ preseason projections, but Gainesville has emerged as the team to beat. The Red Elephants (4-0), in their first season under former Hoover, Ala., coach Josh Niblett, have defeated Marist, Mountain View, Monroe Area and Clarke Central and head into Friday’s game at Apalachee ranked No. 6 in Class 6A. North Forsyth is 2-2 after a 35-7 loss to Creekview last week and opens region play against Jackson County (1-3). Habersham Central (at Forsyth Central), Lanier (at Mountain View) and Shiloh (at Archer) have non-region games Friday and will begin league play next week.