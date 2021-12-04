Class 6A blog: Buford, Hughes to meet for state championship

Hughes, which opened in 2009, will play for the championship for the first time in its history. The Panthers advanced with a 47-28 victory over Dacula in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate. Hughes led 14-0 four minutes into the game on touchdown passes of 60 and 63 yards from Prentiss “Air” Noland to Rodney Shelly. Antonio Martin’s 69-yard touchdown run two plays into the third quarter gave the Panthers a 41-7 lead.

“We talked to our players all week about how fast and athletic they are,” Dacula head coach Casey Vogt told the AJC’s S. Thomas Coleman. “Then they come out and hit us with a couple of explosive plays right at the start and it was just too much for us to overcome.”

Hughes’ Daniel Williams took over as head coach in 2019 after the retirement of Willie Cannon, who started the program when the school opened. Williams went 2-8 in his first season but has things rolling now, posting a 24-3 record over the past two seasons.

Dacula, the runner-up to Buford in Region 8-6A, finished the year 9-5. The Falcons are 0-6 all-time in semifinals.

Hughes is the only one of the four semifinalists the will be playing in Class 6A next season. Buford, Carrollton and Dacula are all scheduled to move up to Class 7A.

Semifinals

Hughes 47, Dacula 28

Buford 21, Carrollton 6

Championship

(R4 #1) Hughes vs. (R8 #1) Buford

7 p.m., Dec. 10

Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta