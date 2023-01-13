Class 6A blog: Alexander, Hughes boys to battle for first place in Region 5

Here’s a look at several other top games involving Class 6A teams this weekend:

Boys

*St. Pius at South Cobb (Friday): St. Pius (11-5, 3-1) fell into a tie for second place in Region 4 with South Cobb (8-7, 3-1) after losing to first-place Marist 49-48 Monday night in a battle of top-three teams. The winner of this game will be alone in second behind the War Eagles (11-5, 4-0). South Cobb had lost five of six games until a big 87-82 victory Tuesday against fourth-place Riverwood.

*Pope at Blessed Trinity (Friday): Ninth-ranked Blessed Trinity (13-4) will host Pope (13-5) with first place in Region 7 on the line. Both teams are 5-0 in region play, two games ahead of third-place Alpharetta (9-8, 3-2). Pope is unranked in the AJC poll but No. 14 in the MaxPreps Class 6A rankings. The Greyhounds ended a three-game losing streak with a 74-47 win over Roswell on Tuesday.

Girls

*Rome at River Ridge (Friday): Top-ranked River Ridge (12-5, 5-0) will try to retain its grasp on first place in Region 6 when it takes on second-place Rome (11-5, 4-1), which trails the Knights by just one game. Rome started the season 2-3 but is 9-2 since. River Ridge will be on the road Saturday against 7A No. 3 Buford, which at 14-0 is one of just five remaining unbeaten teams in the state.

*Woodward Academy vs. Kell (Saturday): No. 4 Woodward Academy (11-5) will step out of Region 3 play and face Class 5A No. 1 Kell (12-4) in the MLK Holiday Invitational at Chapel Hill. Kell’s losses have come against Class 7A top-10 teams Brookwood and McEachern and two out-of-state opponents Woodward plays Athens Academy in another MLK event Monday at Holy Innocents’.