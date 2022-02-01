Class 6A blog: Alexander boys climb in rankings after knocking off Osborne

Alexander (17-2, 9-1) has won six consecutive games since a 78-52 loss to Rome on Jan. 14. The Cougars are in first place in Region 5 and face third-place Rome in a rematch on Feb. 10 but could already have the No. 1 seed in the region tournament locked up by then.

Osborne, which held on to its spot in the rankings despite the loss, is 2-2 over its past four games since starting the season 16-0.

*The 20-win mark: Top-ranked River Ridge became the first girls team in Class 6A to reach 20 victories. The Knights defeated Riverwood 75-41 and Cambridge 82-54 last week to improve 21-1. Their only loss came on Dec. 11 against Class 7A No. 3 North Forsyth 63-58. Lumpkin County and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe of Class 3A are the only other 20-win girls teams in any classification. No Class 6A boys team has reached the 20-win mark this season, but five of the top-10 teams could do it this week.

*Last unbeaten girls team falls: The seventh-ranked Brunswick girls team suffered its first loss of the season Friday when it fell to third-place Bradwell Institute 59-54. Brunswick entered the week as one of two remaining unbeaten girls teams in the state, along with Class 2A Swainsboro, which also lost last week. The Pirates remain in first place in Region 2, a half-game ahead of Statesboro, which will host Brunswick on Feb. 8. Class 6A No. 1 Shiloh (19-0) is one of four remaining undefeated boys teams. The others are LaFayette of Class 3A and Social Circle and Calhoun County of Class A Public.

*Coming up: The biggest games in Class 6A this week will take place on Friday. Osborne’s boys will travel second-ranked Wheeler for the first of two games in six days between the teams that will go a long way toward determining the No. 1 seed in Region 6. … The 10th-ranked Grovetown boys will try to clinch first place in Region 3 when they host second-place Evans, which lost to Grovetown 76-58 two weeks ago. … The ninth-ranked Sprayberry girls have a half-game lead over No. 4 Kell in Region 6, and the teams will meet at Kell with first place at stake. Sprayberry won the first matchup 82-65 on Jan. 7.