Class 5A girls: Southwest DeKalb 72, Cass 46

“I think we’re getting better,” Lady Panthers coach Kathleen Richey-Walton said. “(During the season’s postponement) we weren’t able to practice, do 5-on-5...and that really slowed us up. So, hopefully we’re starting to catch up with the rest of the state.”

On Friday, they opened on a 12-2 run and led 18-10 after the first quarter. By halftime, the score was 42-17.

Though the Lady Colonels would open the second half on a 7-2 run, they were never able to build meaningful momentum and the Lady Panthers wound up outscoring them in the third quarter 21-19. The Lady Colonels outscored Southwest DeKalb 10-9 in the fourth quarter, but they never trailed by less than 20 points in the second half.

Southwest DeKalb’s Lauryn Bell led all scorers with 17 points, adding four rebounds and two assists. She was joined by teammates Adrieanna Brownlee (14 points, 14 rebounds), Prya Thompson (14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists) and Taylor Christmas (13 points, seven rebounds). Aniyah Lee chipped in nine rebounds and seven assists for the Lady Panthers.

For the No. 6 Lady Colonels, a No. 2 seed from Region 7, the season ends with two losses in their final three games to finish 25-2. Their 83-57 win over Grady in Round 1 was their first state playoff victory since 1994, according to Georgia High School Basketball Project.

They were led by Londaisha Smith’s 16 points.