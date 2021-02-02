Class 5A blog: Senior-laden Tri-Cities ready for return to title game

They already have two wins against No. 7 Jonesboro and No. 5 Woodward Academy, along with a win over No. 8 Forest Park, the team they close the season against on Saturday. The Bulldogs took an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday’s region contest against Drew and play a makeup game against Creekside on Wednesday.

The team is led by 6-foot-2 guard Peyton Daniels, who has signed to play point guard at Vanderbilt. Daniels averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals as a junior and is posting similar numbers again this season. Daniels played 29 minutes and scored 12 in the state title game as a sophomore.

Tri-Cities has the luxury of starting Daniels at shooting guard because of the presence of junior Simeon Cottle, who averages 17 points. Cottle, a 6-2 junior, is a college prospect who has started to get attention from big-time programs, including Georgia.

The other starters are four-year starter Mario McIntosh, a 6-5 senior; Davorian Rudolph, a 6-9 wing; and Jackson Watson, a 6-1 multi-position player who has started since the tenth grade.

The Bulldogs have a deep bench in 6-6 wing Eli’Sha King, 6-2 senior Dwayne Cottle and Chancellor Johnson, who transferred in from the Las Vegas area.

“Any of those three guys could start for any other team in region,” Forts said.

Tri-Cities continues to play a fast-paced brand of basketball team. The Bulldogs average 75 points and love to run the floor.

“We’re proficient in the half-court, but we love getting up and down the court,” Forts said.

Since Region 3 has opted to take the top four teams to the state playoffs rather than host a region tournament, Tri-Cities won’t have a game after this weekend. The Bulldogs will have a week off before they open the state playoffs against an opponent from Region 2.

When asked what he plans to do with the extra time off, Forts said, “Health, rest and execution.”