Class 5A blog: Fayette-Coweta Kickoff Classic Good to Go

Here is an update of who’s playing and who’s not in Class 5A.

Region 1:

Each of the five schools in this league are on track to start as scheduled: Coffee, Veterans, Ware County, Warner Robins and Wayne County.

“We’re all chomping at the bit to get started,” Wayne County coach Ken Cribb said.

Region 2:

All seven teams in this league on practicing and on schedule to play their openers: Griffin, Harris County, McIntosh, Northgate, Northside Columbus, Starr’s Mill and Whitewater.

Teams out: None.

Region 3:

Teams in: Woodward Academy

Teams out: Fulton County schools (Banneker, Creekside, Tri-Cities) are out until Sept. 14. Clayton County schools (Drew, Foresr Park, Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill) are shut down until Friday and will be re-assessed.

Region 4:

Teams in: Henry County schools (Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Locust Grove, Ola, Stockbridge, Union Grove and Woodland) and Jones County are all on schedule.

Teams out: None.

Region 5:

Teams in: St. Pius

Teams out: Northview (Fulton) is out until Sept. 14. DeKalb County schools (Chamblee, Clarkston, Cross Keys, Lithonia, King, Southwest DeKalb and Stone Mountain) are out until Oct. 1. Decatur is out until Sept. 25.

Region 6:

Teams in: Douglas County schools (Chapel Hill, Lithia Springs, New Manchester), Atlanta City Schools (Grady, Maynard Jackson) and Villa Rica are on schedule.

Teams out: North Springs (Fulton) is out until Sept. 14.

Region 7:

Teams in: Blessed Trinity, Calhoun, Cartersville, Cass, Hiram and Woodland are on schedule.

Teams out: None

Blessed Trinity lost its opener against Alpharetta and its Sept. 25 game against Charlotte Catholic when North Carolina moved its schedule to February.

Region 8:

Teams in: Apalachee, Clarke Central, Greenbrier, Jackson County, Johnson Gainesville, Loganville and Walnut Grove are on schedule.

Teams out: Eastside (Newton County) has cancelled the season.