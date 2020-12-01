Class 5A blog: Eastside keeps finding a way to win

They’ve won by some big scores, too. They prevailed by an average of 28 points in their six region victories.

They’ve won with defense, too. Clarke Central is the only team in the region that has scored more than seven points against the Eagles. The shutout against Southwest DeKalb was their third of the season.

“We knew Southwest DeKalb was a very proud program, had great football tradition and we knew they were physically tough and battle tested,” Eastside coach Troy Hoff said. “But we had held our own with Clarke Central and took them to the last play.”

Eastside operates out of the spread, but still loves to run the ball – averaging 188 yards on the ground per game. Dallas Johnson has rushed for 1,204 yards and six touchdowns.

The quarterback spot changed four weeks ago when Jaylen Woods returned from a preseason injury. He has thrown for 682 yards and four touchdowns during those four wins.

The return of Woods enabled Dayton Green to move back to receiver. Woods threw for 787 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games at quarterback. Woods has caught 12 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown since the switch.

Eastside dropped down from Class 6A before the season starts. The Eagles have made the playoffs for five straight season and went to the state quarterfinals in 2018.

The Eagles travel to New Manchester for the second round. The Jaguars (6-3) won their first region championship by beating Chapel Hill in a winner-take-all showdown in the last regular-season game. It’s only the second trip to the playoffs for New Manchester.