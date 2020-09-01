Class 5A blog: Cartersville poised to continue run of success

“Moving up to Class 5A presents some real challenges,” Foster said. “But we’re focused on being the best Cartersville we can be. For us, it’s all about our standards, our way of doing things. That’s our mindset.”

The Purple Hurricanes should offer another high-powered offensive team, one with plenty of exciting pieces for its chessboard.

The quarterback will be senior Stratton Tripp, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder with a big arm who is considered one of the best pro-style quarterbacks in Class 5A.

Tripp is following in some sizeable footprints at quarterback. Current Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won two state titles at Cartersville and Tee Webb finished his career with 6,190 yards and 65 touchdowns before signing with Louisville.

Tripp transferred from Cambridge High in Alpharetta last year and worked hard to make the transition to the new school and earn the starting job.

“He’s worked really hard and he’s waited his turn,” Foster said. “He’s competed in practice and made our defense better. It’s been fun to see him grow as a quarterback. I think you’ll see big things out of him.”

Foster said Tripp has embraced the school’s quarterback legacy and is eager to take his turn.

“He’s excited about the opportunity,” Foster said. “I’ve been proud of him and how he’s accepted the challenge.”

Two playmakers to watch are Devonte Ross, a starting wide receiver, and Evan Slocum, the starting safety. Both were honorable mention all-state choices in 2019.

Ross led the team with 53 catches, good for 1,073 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ross, a preseason all-state selection, has the skills to get it and go. But he’s not a one-man show. Teammate Sam Phillips had 52 catches for 714 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago, so Tripp will have plenty of available targets.

Slocum, who has committed to Wake Forest, is best known for his skills at safety. But his versatility and quickness make him a weapon on offense, too; he ran for 278 yards and five TDs last year on 35 carries, caught eight passes. He’s also a danger on special teams as a return man.

Cartersville will host Morrow on Friday in the season opener at Weinman Stadium.