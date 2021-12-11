Class 5A blog: Calhoun vs. Warner Robins are regulars in title games

Each one has a powerful offense. Warner Robins averaging 48.4 points per game and has scored 678 points; the Demons have scored 40-plus points in 11 games, including three of four playoff games. Calhoun has put up 540 points (48.6 points) and has scored 40-plus points in six games.

Offensive strengths

Both teams have talented senior quarterbacks. Christon Lane moved into the role this year for Warner Robins and replaced all-state selection Jalen Addie by throwing for 2,381 yards and 29 touchdowns. Calhoun’s Christian Lewis returned and simply put up great numbers week after week. Lewis is a smart decision-maker, throws with accuracy and may be the most underrated quarterback in state. He was voted the all-region quarterback for the second straight year.

Warner Robins had to lean on its depth at running back when 1,000-yard gainer Malcolm Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury. But his buddy Fred Perry stepped in and now has 1,332 yards and 17 touchdowns, which have come by the bushel in the playoffs. Calhoun’s running game is anchored by 1,000-yard back Caden Williams and Gage Leonard.

Calhoun’s receiving game is spectacular at times. Cole Speer is a Georgia commit who was voted Region 7 Player of the Year. He’s tall, athletic and unflappable. He’s also a playmaker, as is his running mate Quin Smith, another big play waiting to happen. Both are also members of an exceptional secondary. Warner Robins has plenty of receivers to choose from, too, including Daveon Walker, an all-state pick who has 60 catches for 1,154 yards and 13 touchdowns, and the elusive Deuce Petty, who has 31 catches for 604 yards and nine touchdowns.

Calhoun’s offensive line features all-region players Kendrick Kirby and Jace Warren, a pair of seniors who have loads of experience. Freshman Emaree Winston put together all-region numbers in his first year. The Warner Robins offensive line has loads of experience and features left tackle C.J Brooks, left guard Jose Gonzalez, center E.J. Carter, right guard Caden Pollock and right tackle Noah Stovall.

Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook said, “Our guys and our coaches do a really good job of making sure we are efficient and effective. Our coordinator makes sure we get the most out of our kids and making sure they’re in the right position. We’ve got some very talented kids and we try to put them in the right position to make plays – and they make them.”

Defensive strengths

Warner Robins is nasty against the run. The Demons are big and physical up front, with Jay Carter and five-star Vic Burley leading the way. Carter has had a monster year (130 tackles, nine sacks) and made numerous big plays against Cartersville, including a tackle on fourth-and-one to help keep the season alive. Nate Sanford is a 295-pound nose tackle who is underrated for his ability to clog the middle. Fred Perry and Antwon Jackson take care of the back end.

“We’ve been consistent,” Warner Robins coach Marquis Westbrook said. “We’ve given up some plays and you look back and say you wish you could have got that. But our front seven has been stellar. A lot of our points we’ve given up have been miscues on the backend and we’ve been able to sustain ballgames despite those miscues. If we can make sure we shore those things up we can be really solid.”

The Calhoun defense is strong in the secondary with Speer and Smith at corner and Gage Leonard at safety. The linebackers are outstanding; Christopher Lewis and Mason Green at inside linebacker and Blaze Hammett on the outside were each all-region choices.

That group has been especially efficient since the loss to McCallie, Tenn., in the second week of the season. The Yellow Jackets gave up 38 points in that game and have allowed more than 21 points only twice since then.

“You’ve got to come out and have an aggressive mentality in all three phases of the game and I think that’s some the players will learn and coaches will learn,” coach Clay Stephenson said. “We’ve been trying to do that since the McCallie game.”