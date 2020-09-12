Class 5A blog: Calhoun hangs tough in Tennessee

No. 2 Blessed Trinity, No. 8 Woodward Academy, No. 9 Clarke Central and No. 10 St. Pius all had the week off.

No. 1 Warner Robins bounces back: The Demons didn’t have a letdown after their heartbreaking opening loss to Valdosta. The Demons (1-1) ran out to a 35-0 halftime lead over Class 7A power Archer en route to a 42-7 win. Quarterback Jalen Addie did it all, throwing for two touchdowns, catching a touchdown pass and running for another.

Cartersville outslugs West Forsyth: Devonte Ross caught 10 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns to pace the No. 3 Purple Hurricanes. Stratton Tripp, who threw for 160 yards, connected with Ross for an 11-yard touchdown and Evan Slocum hit him for a 41-yard score. Quante Jennings rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Coffee gets in road win: The No. 4 Trojans, who had an easy win in the opener, went to Bainbridge and emerged with a 31-16 win.

Castellanos sparks No. 5 Ware County: The Gators got three running scores from Thomas Castellanos and downed Richmond Hill 36-29. Castellanos scored on runs of 40, 3 and 40 yards, the final one with six minutes left that proved to be the difference. Ware County (2-0) used it special teams well, too, with a pair of field goals and a safety that came after punting Richmond Hill dead at the 1.

Veterans gets the shutout: The No. 6 Warhawks flexed their defensive muscle and blanked West Laurens 35-0. It was their first shutout since 2017 against Statesboro. Veterans has allowed only one touchdown in two games.

In other games of interest: Jones County held a 21-9 lead over Class 7A No. 5 North Gwinnett, but gave up 35 unanswered points and lost 44-21. … Cass improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2007 with a 27-17 win over Adairsville. Quarterback Devin Henderson completed 11 of 14 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the Colonels. … Harris County (2-0) came up with a big stop on fourth down as time expired and beat Perry 14-10. … Khalid Cramer ran for 97 yards and one touchdown to help Dutchtown (1-1) to a 21-7 win over Wheeler. Quarterback Arendez Fedd also ran for two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. … Ola ran for a touchdown in the final minute to beat North Oconee 37-30 and improve to 2-0. … Dallas Johnson carried 23 times for 216 yards and one touchdown and Sincere Johnson rushed 24 times for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Eastside downed Winder-Barrow 27-14.