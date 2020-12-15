Class 5A blog: A look at the top backs in the Final Four

Each of the four teams remaining in the Class 5A playoffs have at least one reliable running back on the roster, someone who can pick up a key first down or break an opponent’s heart near the end zone.

Cartersville: Senior Quante Jennings has been a warrior all season for the ‘Canes. Jennings (5-11, 200) is accustomed to picking up the tough yards and is a load to stop near the goal line; he’s reached the end zone 22 times and has scored in 10 of the 12 games. Jennings has flourished in the playoffs, running for 157 yards against St. Pius and 102 yards against Wayne, with three touchdowns in each game. He’s rushed for 893 yards and has 1,912 for his career.