Class 5A blog: A look at the top backs in the Final Four

There have been exceptions, but it’s difficult to win a state championship without the ability to run the ball when needed. One-dimensional teams rarely prevail and the need for a player who can pick up tough yards in crucial situations becomes multiplied in the later rounds of the playoffs.
Each of the four teams remaining in the Class 5A playoffs have at least one reliable running back on the roster, someone who can pick up a key first down or break an opponent’s heart near the end zone.
Cartersville: Senior Quante Jennings has been a warrior all season for the ‘Canes. Jennings (5-11, 200) is accustomed to picking up the tough yards and is a load to stop near the goal line; he’s reached the end zone 22 times and has scored in 10 of the 12 games. Jennings has flourished in the playoffs, running for 157 yards against St. Pius and 102 yards against Wayne, with three touchdowns in each game. He’s rushed for 893 yards and has 1,912 for his career.
Coffee: Junior Maurice Turner (5-10, 175) has taken the baton to lead the Trojans on the ground. He’s rushed for a team-high 598 yards and six touchdowns. He moved to the front of the pack in the season finale against Veterans and scored three touchdowns. In the three playoff games, he’s topped 100 yards each night and had a season-high 172 yards against Calhoun. The explosive back is a threat as a receiver, too, with a team-high 37 receptions (16.8 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.
Jones County: Senior Andrew Carner (5-8, 175) has been one of the most consistently productive runners in the state. He has rushed for 1,612 yards and caught 21 passes for 149 yards. Carner has topped 100 yards in seven of the last 10 games and has run for more than 200 in each of the last two games – getting 220 against Griffin in the second round and 234 against Eastside in the quarterfinals. Carner has scored 28 touchdowns and was named Region 4′s offensive player of the year.
Warner Robins: The Demons have two running backs who are closing in on the 1,000-yard mark – senior Jahlen Rutherford (936 yards, seven TDs) and sophomore Malcom Brown (928 yards, nine touchdowns). (That’s not even counting the 833 running yards from quarterback Jalen Addie.) Rutherford (5-9, 200) is aiming for his third 1,000-yard season and has 3,313 career rushing yards. Rutherford has committed to play at the Air Force Academy. Brown had three consecutive 100-yard games at the end of the season, including 215 yards against Veterans.
