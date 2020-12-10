Class 5A blog: A look at the four quarterfinal matches

No. 2 Warner Robins (10-1) at No. 1 Blessed Trinity (8-0)

Three Warner Robins strengths: 1. Quarterback Jalen Addie has loads of experience and can beat you with his arms and legs. 2. The group of running backs, especially Jahlen Rutherford and Malcom Brown, is deep, versatile and capable. 3. LB Ahmad Walker is a big-time playmaker who is difficult to stop, particularly when the stakes are high. Three Blessed Trinity strengths: 1. Justice Hayes is only a sophomore, but he may be the best running back in the strength. He’s run for 1,602 yards and 22 touchdowns in eight games. 2. The defense gets to the ball quickly and makes plays. Three-year starter Ryan Dupont leads the team in tackles – and moxie. 3. Duncan Reavis is a versatile guy who plays well in whatever capacity he’s needed. Previous meetings: The two schools have never played.

No. 4 Cartersville (10-1) at No. 3 Ware County (10-1)

Three Cartersville strengths: 1. The Hurricanes have two proven quarterbacks – Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, a Florida commit who transferred in midseason and has moved into the starting slot, and Stratton Tripp, a pro-style prospect and proven winner. 2. Big-time playmakers all over the field – particularly receivers Devonte Ross and Sam Phillips, a pair of game breakers. 3. The tradition. You can’t underplay the confidence that pours through a program that’s been to the quarterfinals for six of the last nine years. Three Ware County strengths: 1. Thomas Castellanos may be the most dangerous quarterback in the state. He’s a great runner and become an outstanding passer. 2. Running back Cartevious Norton has come through when the opposition tries to take away Castellanos. Norton is a big, powerful back, the kind of guy needed when things get tough. 3. Henry Bates is one of the most reliable punters and kickers in the state. He’s made numerous clutch kicks and is a defensive weapon. Previous meetings: The two schools have never played.

No. 6 Coffee (9-2) at No. 7 Calhoun (9-3)

Three Coffee strengths: 1: A.J. Wilkerson is an experienced quarterback who knows how to manage the offense. He’s also a playmaker who is dangerous as a runner and a passer. 2. The development of running back Maurice “Truck” Turner. He ran for three touchdowns against both Ola and Veterans and can sniff the goal line. 3. Noah Saylor is the sort of kicker you need in the playoffs. He can punt, drill kickoffs into the end zone and has a 47-yard range on field goals. Three Calhoun strengths: 1. Jerrian Hames has quietly gone about rushing for 1,571 yards. Regardless of the opponent, he seems to have big yards by the end of the night. 2. The combination of QB Christian Lewis (2,251 yards, 26 TDs) and WR Cole Speer. When the Yellow Jackets need a big catch-and-throw, these two guys find a way to get it done. 3. Tradition. Calhoun is used to the big stage. The Yellow Jackets are in the quarterfinals for the 11th time in 12 seasons. Previous meetings: The two schools have never played.

Eastside at No. 10 Jones County (9-3)

Three Eastside strengths: 1. The Eagles operate from the spread, but they know how to run the ball – something very helpful in playoff football. Dallas Johnson has rushed for 1,376 yards to lead a deep group. 2. Linebacker Grayson Malcom likes being in the middle of the action. He leads the team in tackles and had 10 against Greenbrier and Southwest DeKalb. 3. The solid pass rush, led by Christian Benson and Samuel Button, will be tested by the Jones passing game. Three Jones County strengths: 1. Junior John Alan Richter has stepped into the role and looks like the program’s next outstanding quarterback. The team averages 35.5 points under his direction. 2. Andrew Carner may be the most underrated back in the state. He’s rushed for 1,378 and 25 touchdowns. He’s also a reliable receiver and must be accounted for at all times. 3. Linebacker Deon Richardson is all over the place. He’s got 115 tackles, 4.5 sacks and forced four fumbles. Someone – or a couple of someones -- had better block him. Previous meetings: The two schools have never played.