Class 4A Blog: Star powered Quarterfinals to feature four first-time matchups

No. 3 Carver and No. 2 Jefferson will put their perfect records on the line Friday night. Jefferson has outscored its two playoff opponents 100-0 and Carver has scored a 34-3 advantage through the first two rounds. Both of these programs have racked up 10 double-digit win seasons since 2006 and have notched one state title apiece in the same time. Jaiden Credle had three touchdowns to lead Carver-Columbus to a 26-3 win over Jenkins in the first round and quarterback DJ Riles ran in the team’s only touchdown in their 8-0 win over Baldwin in the second round. Jefferson’s two pass attempts both went for touchdowns and the Dragons racked up another 335 yards on the ground with six different players scoring rushing touchdowns in the 65-0 first-round victory over Mt. Zion. In the second round, Malaki Starks ran in three touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a 35-0 win over Hapeville Charter.

R1#1 Bainbridge (9-3) at R7#1 Cedartown (8-2)

No. 7 ranked Cedartown’s first-round round opponent (Arabia Mountain) forfeited the game and the Bulldogs returned to the field this past week in a 56-0 blowout over a talented North Oconee team. In the victory, Cedartown accounted for 486 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. No. 6 ranked Bainbridge has also made it to the quarterfinals without allowing a single point. The Bearcats scored a 42-0 win over Westside-Macon in the opening round and then took out Islands 43-0 last weekend. Bainbridge tallied 200 passing yards and 201 rushing yards in its first-round victory and kept up that balance with a 208-yard passing and 160-yard rushing performance in the win over Islands. Junior Braxton Johnson had five catches for 96 yards and three scores in last week’s victory.

R6#1 Marist (10-0) at R4#1 Perry (8-4)

Only one team (Mays) has been able to cross the endzone against No. 1 ranked Marist this season and the War Eagles have defeated its playoff competition Central-Carroll (49-0) and Flowery Branch (24-0) by a combined 73-0. Overall, Marist is scoring 37.1 ppg offensively this season while allowing just 2.7 ppg. No. 8 ranked Perry enters the matchup with a 6-game winning streak and has been impressive this postseason with sizeable victories over Westover (30-14) and LaGrange (34-4).