Class 5A blog: A final look at girls basketball season

Best second banana: Jada Green, Kell. On the rare night that Crystal Henderson wasn’t on her game, Green was able to pick up the slack. She wound up scoring her 1,000th career points and ending her senior season in style.

Most overachieving team: Jefferson. The Dragons didn’t wow anyone when they walked on the court. They were rather small and unimposing and struggled against an overwhelming schedule (Buford, St. Pius, Mill Creek, etc.). But coach Greg Brown’s team never quit grinding until the final horn. There’s only one senior on the team, so it may not premature to pencil Jefferson in as one of the preseason Region 8 favorites for 2023-24.

Big girl to watch: Emaya Lewis, Loganville: The junior has great length – she’s 6-foot-3 with long legs and long arms. She is already exceptional around the basket and is working on her midrange and perimeter game. She’s also got the knack of staying out of foul trouble.

Freshman to watch: Bradwell Institute’s Ja’Nya Bush. The 5-foot-8 freshman made a big impact on the Region 1 runner-up team that reached the Elite Eight before losing to Kell. Bush averaged 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on a senior-laden club that won 23 games.

Team to beat for 2023-24: Maynard Jackson. The Jaguars went 26-2 and reached the Final Four with a team that did not start a single senior. Taliah Cornish and Aaliyah Weaver are among the returning players who will be among the favorites to contend for a championship. Runner-up: Midtown. Same situation as Maynard Jackson. Young and talented.

Biggest wish: Schools should make sure their statistics are entered in the MaxPreps system. This is helpful to everyone – from parents to reports to college scouts. The task can be assigned to a manager and will take 10 minutes.