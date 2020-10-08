Class 4A Blog: What to Watch for Week 6

Region 2 will continue conference action with its two Thursday matchups and pair of Friday games. Region front-runner Carver-Columbus is off on its bye ahead of its anticipated showdown with LaGrange next week. The Grangers will look to remain unbeaten in region play against Shaw, while Hardaway will take its 1-0 region record into its matchup with Spencer.

Region 4′s Baldwin is the only team in the classification that has yet to play a game—but the Braves will make their long-awaited debut this Friday in a region showdown with Westside-Macon. Baldwin’s delayed start was due to COVID-related concerns and they will face a 1-2 Seminoles program that scored a 35-6 victory over Southwest Macon this past weekend.