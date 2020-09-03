Class 4A Blog: What to watch for Week 1

The Georgia High School Football season kicked off Wednesday night with the Corky Kell Classic and featured a double-header between Cherokee vs. Carver-Atlanta and West Forsyth vs. Mays. Class 4A was represented in the contest between Mays and West Forsyth and the Raiders, which are ranked No. 9 in the preseason poll were defeated 42-6. As for the rest of the classification, there will be some key matchups to keep an eye on this first weekend. Highlighting these matchups will be St. Pius at Flowery Branch on Friday Night. Originally, Class 7A powerhouses Parkview and Mill Creek were going to be featured in the televised Corky Kell Classic matchup, but after COVID forced Mill Creek to cancel the matchup, Class 4A Flowery Branch will now face off with St. Pius—which was bumped up to Class 5A this past offseason.
Benedictine is a newcomer to Class 4A and will be squaring off with Burke County in its season opener this Friday. The Cadets have previously competed in Class 3A and Burke County dropped down to Class 3A after competing in Class 4A. North Oconee will take on last year’s state runner-up Oconee County on Friday as well. North Oconee is ranked No. 10 in the polls and Oconee County is now in Class 3A.
Gilmer was classed down to 3A this offseason and will open up its season against Pickens, which remains in Class 4A and will compete in a brand new Region 7 this season that includes Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Ridgeland and Southeast Whitfield. This past season, Region 7 was home to three-time defending champion Blessed Trinity, Marist, Denmark, Flowery Branch, White County and Chestatee. Ridgeland will be hosting Rabun County this Friday in a very intriguing cross-classification matchup.
Read more about the changes that the reclassification resulted in HERE.
