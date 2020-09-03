Class 4A Blog: What to watch for Week 1

Benedictine is a newcomer to Class 4A and will be squaring off with Burke County in its season opener this Friday. The Cadets have previously competed in Class 3A and Burke County dropped down to Class 3A after competing in Class 4A. North Oconee will take on last year’s state runner-up Oconee County on Friday as well. North Oconee is ranked No. 10 in the polls and Oconee County is now in Class 3A.

Gilmer was classed down to 3A this offseason and will open up its season against Pickens, which remains in Class 4A and will compete in a brand new Region 7 this season that includes Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, Northwest Whitfield, Ridgeland and Southeast Whitfield. This past season, Region 7 was home to three-time defending champion Blessed Trinity, Marist, Denmark, Flowery Branch, White County and Chestatee. Ridgeland will be hosting Rabun County this Friday in a very intriguing cross-classification matchup.