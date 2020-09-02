Class 4A Blog: Newcomers account for half of preseason poll

The preseason rankings were released this week and the biggest storyline in Class 4A is that newcomers to the classification account for half of the poll following the latest reclassification cycle. This recent shuffling of the classifications impacted the landscape across the board, but the state’s middle classification was especially reformed as I will point out in this blog.
Not only are five of the teams in the preseason 4A top 10 joining the classification after competing successfully in other classifications over the past seasons, there are also six former Class 4A teams that are represented in polls in after joining new classifications: This group of former 4A squads includes 3-time defending state champion Blessed Trinity (5A, No. 2), along with powerhouses Woodward Academy (5A, No. 3), Cartersville (5A, No. 4), Sandy Creek (3A, No. 4), Oconee County (3A, No. 5) and Burke County (3A, No. 9). The result of this extensive restructuring of Class 4A is going to be a theme throughout this season as a new group of contenders battle for this year’s crown.
BREAKING DOWN THE POLLS
The No. 1 team heading into the season is Marist and I believe the War Eagles are well-deserving of this recognition. Marist has posted 36 victories over the last three seasons and and all six of its losses over this same span came to teams that are no longer in the classification (Blessed Trinity [x3], St. Pius, Cartersville and Oconee County). Despite this, the rest of the top 10 has plenty of talent to challenge Marist for the top spot in the poll as the season progresses. No. 2 ranked Jefferson. The Dragons reached the Class 3A quarterfinals this past season and have racked up 94 wins and a state title over the past nine seasons. Jefferson’s only losses this past season came to 4A state runner-up Oconee County (21-20) in its season opener and Class 3A state runner up Crisp County (22-20) in the quarterfinals.
Bainbridge occupies the No. 3 slot in the rankings and is just two years removed from its 2018 state championship run in Class 5A. West Laurens debuts at No. 4 and was ultra-competitive this past season in Class 4A. The Raiders swept Region 2 in 2019 with a whopping 37.6 average margin of victory before falling to state champion Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals.
Rounding out the top 5 is Flowery Branch, which has battled with the likes of Blessed Trinity, Marist and Denmark in recent seasons. The Falcons took state champion Blessed Trinity to overtime in 2019, but fell 20-17. The program’s other three losses came to Marist, Denmark and then Cartersville (14-6) in the first round. Flowery Branch has proven to be a top tier team in Class 4A since joining in 2018 and are worthy of a top 5 spot to start the 2020 season.
No. 6 Troup and No. 10 North Oconee are the other two squads that competed in Class 4A this past season. No. 7 Stephenson, No. 8 Hapeville Charter and No. 9 Mays are each newcomers.
Class 4A Preseason Poll
1. Marist
2. Jefferson
3. Bainbridge
4. West Laurens
5. Flowery Branch
6. Troup
7. Stephenson
8. Hapeville Charter
9. Mays
10. North Oconee
