Class 4A Blog: Newcomers account for half of preseason poll

The No. 1 team heading into the season is Marist and I believe the War Eagles are well-deserving of this recognition. Marist has posted 36 victories over the last three seasons and and all six of its losses over this same span came to teams that are no longer in the classification (Blessed Trinity [x3], St. Pius, Cartersville and Oconee County). Despite this, the rest of the top 10 has plenty of talent to challenge Marist for the top spot in the poll as the season progresses. No. 2 ranked Jefferson. The Dragons reached the Class 3A quarterfinals this past season and have racked up 94 wins and a state title over the past nine seasons. Jefferson’s only losses this past season came to 4A state runner-up Oconee County (21-20) in its season opener and Class 3A state runner up Crisp County (22-20) in the quarterfinals.

Bainbridge occupies the No. 3 slot in the rankings and is just two years removed from its 2018 state championship run in Class 5A. West Laurens debuts at No. 4 and was ultra-competitive this past season in Class 4A. The Raiders swept Region 2 in 2019 with a whopping 37.6 average margin of victory before falling to state champion Blessed Trinity in the quarterfinals.