Class 4A Blog: Week 8 Primer, What to Watch for

The Week 8 schedule will feature 28 total matchups, including 27 region games with 26 Friday contests and one game on Thursday and Saturday. In Region 1, No. 8 ranked Bainbridge will host Westover in its region opener, white Cairo looks to become the first team in the region to reach 2-0 at home against Hardaway. Cairo carries a 4-game win-streak into kickoff and has outscored its last two opponents (Salem 62-0, Shaw 34-0) by a combined 106-0.
In Region 2, Spalding and Perry are at the top of the standings with 2-0 starts in region play. Spalding has big wins over Baldwin (40-14) and Griffin (32-0) already and is set to host Howard—which was 4-0 in non-region play before its 0-2 region start that saw a 49-0 Perry defeat and a 45-0 loss to Baldwin last week. Perry will visit Griffin on Saturday and has won 5-straight since a 57-56 loss to Houston County Week 1. The Panthers picked up a 49-0 win over Howard and 39-7 win over Westside-Macon to fuel its 2-0 region start. Additionally, Westside-Macon will host West Laurens as both programs look to win their first region game of the year.
The big matchup in Region 3 will be No. 5 Burke County at No. 6 ranked Benedictine in their region opener. Southeast Bulloch will visit New Hampstead and No. 10 ranked Wayne County will host Islands after moving up to No. 9 in the polls with its 4-1 start. Southeast Bulloch is currently the only team with a region win after topping 0-6 Islands last week.
Region 4 will have significant region action again this week—headlined by No. 7 ranked Whitewater’s home game against Trinity Christian. Trinity Christian moved to 3-0 in the region last week with a 3-0 win over Starr’s Mill and can join Troup as the first team to reach 4-0 in the region with a win. Whitewater’s lone region loss came to Troup and so a win over Trinity Christian would be huge in the head-to-head if Whitewater is to earn a No. 2 seed or No. 1 seed—depending how these final four weeks unfold. LaGrange will host North Clayton, Starr’s Mill will host Fayette County and Troup will visit Riverdale.
The two leading teams in the Region 5 standings will be facing off this week with Lovett and Stockbridge. Both teams are 3-0 in the region and the winner will control its destiny in route to the region title. Region 6 offers a similar scenario with Westminster and Stephenson facing off, but Miller Grove (also 1-0 in the region) has a big road trip to Holy Innocents—which is coming off a 15-14 loss to Westminster.
In Region 7, No. 1 Cedartown and No. 10 Heritage-Catoosa will meet in a battle of undefeated 6-0 teams. Both teams have topped opponents by more than 28 ppg so far and lead a region that has its four other teams all sitting at 4-2 overall. Sonoraville joins Cedartown and Heritage-Catoosa in the 1-0 camp and will face Central-Carroll and rivals Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield will faceoff with identical 4-2, 0-1 starts.
In Region 8, undefeated North Oconee can inch closer to clinching the region with a road trip to Cedar Shoals and East Forsyth will look to continue pursuing its first-ever playoff berth with a massive home matchup with Cherokee Bluff.
REGION 1
Cairo 5-2, 1-0
Bainbridge 2-4, 0-0
Westover 2-4, 0-0
Hardaway 1-5, 0-0
Shaw 3-4, 0-1
Friday, Oct. 7
Bainbridge vs. Westover
Cairo vs. Hardaway
REGION 2
Perry 5-1, 2-0
Spalding 4-2, 2-0
Baldwin 2-4, 1-1
Griffin 1-5, 1-1
Westside 4-1, 0-1
Howard 4-2, 0-2
West Laurens 1-4, 0-1
Friday, Oct. 7
Spalding vs. Howard
Westside-Macon vs. West Laurens
Saturday, Oct. 8
Griffin vs. Perry
REGION 3
SE Bulloch 2-4, 1-0
Burke County 5-0, 0-0
New Hampstead 4-1, 0-0
Wayne County 4-1, 0-0
Benedictine 3-2, 0-0
Islands 0-6, 0-1
Friday, Oct. 7
Benedictine vs. Burke County
New Hampstead vs. Southeast Bulloch
Wayne County vs. Islands
REGION 4
Troup 6-0, 3-0
Trinity Christian 4-2, 3-0
Whitewater 5-1, 2-1
Riverdale 3-4, 2-1
LaGrange 4-2, 1-2
Starr’s Mill 4-2, 1-2
Fayette County 1-5, 1-2
North Clayton 1-6, 0-4
Friday, Oct. 7
LaGrange vs. North Clayton
Riverdale vs. Troup
Starr’s Mill vs. Fayette County
Whitewater vs. Trinity Christian
REGION 5
Stockbridge 4-2, 3-0
Lovett 3-3, 3-0
Pace Academy 5-1, 2-1
Hampton 4-2, 1-2
Woodland 3-3, 1-2
McDonough 2-3, 1-2
Luella 1-5, 1-2
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-6, 0-3
Friday, Oct. 7
Hampton vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Lovett vs. Stockbridge
Pace Academy vs. McDonough
Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Luella
REGION 6
Westminster 4-2, 1-0
Stephenson 3-2, 1-0
Miller Grove 3-3, 1-0
Holy Innocents’ 3-3, 0-1
Southwest DeKalb 2-4, 0-1
Hapeville Charter 0-6, 0-1
Druid Hills 2-3, X-X
Clarkston 1-4, X-X
Stone Mountain 1-4, X-X
Thursday, Oct. 6
Clarkston vs. Stone Mountain
Friday, Oct. 7
Druid Hills vs. Midtown
Hapeville Charter vs. Southwest DeKalb
Holy Innocents’ vs. Miller Grove
Stephenson vs. Westminster
REGION 7
Cedartown 6-0, 1-0
Heritage-Catoosa 6-0, 1-0
Sonoraville 4-2, 1-0
Central-Carroll 4-2, 0-1
NW Whitfield 4-2, 0-1
SE Whitfield 4-2, 0-1
Friday, Oct. 7
Central-Carroll vs. Sonoraville
Heritage-Catoosa vs. Cedartown
Northwest Whitfield vs. Southeast Whitfield
REGION 8
North Oconee 5-0, 3-0
Cedar Shoals 3-3, 3-1
East Forsyth 4-1, 2-1
Walnut Grove 4-1, 2-1
Cherokee Bluff 2-4, 2-2
North Hall 2-4, 2-2
Madison County 2-3, 1-2
Chestatee 1-5, 1-3
East Hall 2-4, 0-4
Johnson-Gainesville 0-6, X-X
Seckinger 0-5, X-X
Friday, Oct. 7
Cedar Shoals vs. North Oconee
East Forsyth vs. Cherokee Bluff
North Hall vs. Madison County
Walnut Grove vs. East Hall
