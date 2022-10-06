Class 4A Blog: Week 8 Primer, What to Watch for

In Region 2, Spalding and Perry are at the top of the standings with 2-0 starts in region play. Spalding has big wins over Baldwin (40-14) and Griffin (32-0) already and is set to host Howard—which was 4-0 in non-region play before its 0-2 region start that saw a 49-0 Perry defeat and a 45-0 loss to Baldwin last week. Perry will visit Griffin on Saturday and has won 5-straight since a 57-56 loss to Houston County Week 1. The Panthers picked up a 49-0 win over Howard and 39-7 win over Westside-Macon to fuel its 2-0 region start. Additionally, Westside-Macon will host West Laurens as both programs look to win their first region game of the year.

The big matchup in Region 3 will be No. 5 Burke County at No. 6 ranked Benedictine in their region opener. Southeast Bulloch will visit New Hampstead and No. 10 ranked Wayne County will host Islands after moving up to No. 9 in the polls with its 4-1 start. Southeast Bulloch is currently the only team with a region win after topping 0-6 Islands last week.