Class 4A Blog: Week 7 Primer

REGION 3

All four teams in Region 3 will be playing non-region contests this Friday. No. 3 ranked Bendectine is schedule to play Class 3A No. 6 ranked Appling County, No. 6 ranked Islands faces Groves, Jenkins faces Windsor Forest and New Hampstead will take on Beach.

REGION 4

There will be three region games taking place in Region 4 this week with Westside-Macon having the lone bye in the seven-team region. Rutland, Westside-Macon and Spalding each suffered region defeats last weekend at the hands of Baldwin, Perry and West Laurens. Howard was on the bye so they are still 0-1 in region action. None of the three 1-0 teams are matched up against one another so this will be an opportunity for them to gain even more ground in the standings. Baldwin will face Rutland, Perry will play Spalding and West Laurens will take on Howard.

REGION 5

There will be three region matchups taking place in Region 5 this week, but they will be spread out with Fayette County and North Clayton squaring off Thursday, Hampton and Luella facing off on Friday and Mt. Zion Jonesboro playing Riverdale on Saturday. Luella became the first team to reach 2-0 in region play this past week with its 20-14 win over McDonough. This was the only Region 5 matchup on last week’s schedule and the rest of the five teams were off on bye weeks. Fayette County (3-1, 1-0) will look to keep its flawless region record in check against a North Clayton (0-5, 0-2) team searching for its first win of the season. As for Riverdale (2-2, 1-0), the Raiders have a chance to remain unbeaten in region play with its matchup with winless Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-4, 0-1) on Saturday.

REGION 6

Region 6 will feature the only top 10 Class 4A Week 7 matchup with No. 1 Marist taking on No. 8 Hapeville Charter. Marist is coming off a prolonged two-week bye after having to cancel its matchup with Chapel Hill following a strong 3-0 start that features a 111-3 total margin of victory. Hapeville Charter, meanwhile comes off an impressive 21-0 win over Mays in last week’s region opener. Arabia Mountain and Miller Grove play on Friday and Mays will square off with Druid Hills on Saturday.

REGION 7

Southeast Whitfield will play Trion in non-region play and the rest of Region 7 will square off in a trio of intriguing region openers. Cedartown will face Pickens, Heritage-Catoosa will take on Ridgeland and Northwest Whitfield will face Central-Carroll. Northwest Whitfield sits at 4-0 and is currently ranked No. 6 in the polls. Central-Carroll is 3-1 and is fresh off an impressive 32-13 win over Class 2A No. 10 ranked Heard County.

REGION 8

Last week in Region 8, No. 2 Jefferson defeated Flowery Branch 40-10 to open up region play and North Oconee scored a 41-26 win over Madison County. East Hall and Cedar Shoals' matchup was called off. This week will see a trio of Friday matchups. Cedar Shoals will open up its region schedule against Madison County, while East Hall will face Jefferson in its region opener. Lastly, Chestatee will take on North Oconee in its region opener.

WEEK 7 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 15

Monroe vs. Thomas County Central

Kendrick vs. Troup

Fayette County vs. North Clayton

Friday, Oct. 16

Bainbridge vs. Cairo

Dougherty vs. Westover

Carver-Columbus vs. LaGrange

Columbus vs. Hardaway

Jordan vs. Shaw

Benedictine vs. Appling County

Islands vs. Groves

Jenkins vs. Windsor Forest

New Hampstead vs. Beach

Baldwin vs. Rutland

Perry vs. Spalding

West Laurens vs. Howard

Hampton vs. Luella

Arabia Mountain vs. Miller Grove

Marist vs. Hapeville Charter

Cedartown vs. Pickens

Central-Carroll vs. Northwest Whitfield

Ridgeland vs. Heritage-Catoosa

Southeast Whitfield vs. Trion

Cedar Shoals vs. Madison County

Jefferson vs. East Hall

North Oconee vs. Chestatee

Saturday, Oct. 17

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Riverdale

Druid Hills vs. Mays