Class 4A Blog: Week 12 Takeaways; Look out for Region 4

The final week of the regular season saw surprising results and the playoff seeds are set. As far as the first round goes, the pairings will be Region 1 vs. Region 2, Region 3 vs. Region 4, Region 5 vs. Region 6 and Region 7 vs. Region 8. Additionally, the first round will be played across the classifications on Friday and Saturday to alleviate potential referee shortages and Class 4A will be on Friday, Nov. 11.
Here’s a look back at some of Week 12′s most significant results: LaGrange pulled off a 38-34 upset victory on the road to halt Troup County’s undefeated season thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter. Parker Shattuck intercepted a Taeo Todd pass with less than three minutes in the game, and moments later, AJ Tucker scored on a 13-yard run. Todd had three touchdowns — two rushing and one through the air — in the first half for Troup.
Whitewater was shut out in the first half but used some big plays in the second to overcome host Starr’s Mill and earn the No. 4 seed in Region 4. Starr’s Mill missed out on the playoffs with a 7-3 overall record and 4-3 region record as a result. The Wildcats took a 7-3 lead in the third quarter on a 50-yard touchdown run by Logan Griffith and a 37-yard scoring scamper by Braxton Mueller extended the advantage to 14-6 with four minutes left in the game. Starr’s Mill got field goals of 45 and 42 yards from Max Prozny.
North Oconee’s 42-7 victory over Cherokee Bluff handed the Titans the program’s second undefeated season – and first for head coach Tyler Aurandt — for a team that’s been playing since 2004. In 2011, the team went undefeated before losing in the second round of the playoffs.
No. 7-ranked Bainbridge captured the Region 1-4A title with a convincing 53-20 win over the Cairo Syrupmakers. The two squads were tied for the top spot with undefeated region records before the game. The Bearcats advance to the state tournament and will host Westside-Macon in the first round, while Griffin will travel to the two-seeded Syrupmakers.
Jonaz Walton scored on runs of 10, 12 and five yards to lead Central-Carroll past Heritage 35-23 and into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Region 7. After a scoreless first quarter, Central-Carroll took a 14-3 lead entering halftime after a 10-yard touchdown run from Walton and a 13-yard touchdown reception from Ty Brewer. Chipper Grayson kicked a 35-yard field goal to get Heritage on the board. Walton scored on a 12-yard run to push the lead to 21-3. Heritage cut into the lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Swope to Paxton McCrary to trail 21-10. Walton’s final run, a five-yarder with four minutes left in the game, gave Central a 28-16 lead after the Rafael Guevara point-after try. Jonah Wilson caught a 41-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes left to put the game away. Guevara was 5-of-5 on PATs for the night. The Central (Carrollton) Lions will enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak following a 35-23 win over Heritage (Catoosa). The Lions take the two-seed in region 7 of AAAA and a home game with Madison County in the first-round. Despite the loss, the Generals of Heritage (Catoosa) still make the playoffs as a four-seed, but they will travel to second-ranked North Oconee.
In Region 2, Griffin, Westside-Macon and Baldwin entered a three-way tie at 3-3 in the region and will fill in the final two playoff spots behind Region 2 champion Perry and No. 2 seed Spalding. No. 5 Benedictine closed out the season on Thursday with a 45-6 win over New Hampstead after clinching the Region 3 title last week and No. 6 ranked Burke County responded from Monday’s 17-16 loss to No. 2 seed Wayne County with a 17-7 win over Southeast Bulloch that gives the Bears the No. 3 seed ahead of No. 4 New Hampstead. LaGrange scored the biggest win of the week in its 38-34 thriller over previously-unbeaten Troup. The Tigers remain the No. 1 seed, but LaGrange’s win forced a three-way tie with Trinity Christian and Whitewater and they now earn the No. 2 seed ahead of No. 3 Trinity Christian and No. 4 Whitewater. Starr’s Mill’s 14-6 loss to Whitewater leaves them out of the playoff picture and they close out the season 7-3. Hampton clinched a playoff berth with the No. 4 seed out of Region 5 with its 21-3 win over Luella and Woodland-Stockbridge’s 35-7 loss to Lovett. In Region 6, Holy Innocents’ can clinch the region title on Saturday with a win over visiting Hapeville Charter. Region 7 saw Central-Carroll defeat Heritage-Catoosa to earn the No. 2 seed and Madison County secured the No. 3 seed in Region 8 behind North Oconee and Madison County and ahead of No. 4 Cedar Shoals.
Class 4A Playoff Seeding
Region 1
1. Bainbridge
2. Cairo
3. Westover
4. Shaw
Region 2
1. Perry
2. Spalding
3. Westside-Macon
4. Baldwin
Region 3
1. Benedictine
2. Wayne County
3. Burke County
4. New Hampstead
Region 4
1. Troup
2. LaGrange
3. Trinity Christian
4. Whitewater
Region 5
1. Stockbridge
2. Lovett
3. Pace Academy
4. Hampton
Region 6
1. Holy Innocents
2. Stephenson
3. Westminster
4. Hapeville Charter
Region 7
1. Cedartown
2. Central-Carroll
3. Heritage-Catoosa
4. Sonoraville
Region 8
1. North Oconee
2. Walnut Grove
3. Madison County
4. Cedar Shoals
