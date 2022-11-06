Class 4A Blog: Week 12 Takeaways; Look out for Region 4

Jonaz Walton scored on runs of 10, 12 and five yards to lead Central-Carroll past Heritage 35-23 and into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Region 7. After a scoreless first quarter, Central-Carroll took a 14-3 lead entering halftime after a 10-yard touchdown run from Walton and a 13-yard touchdown reception from Ty Brewer. Chipper Grayson kicked a 35-yard field goal to get Heritage on the board. Walton scored on a 12-yard run to push the lead to 21-3. Heritage cut into the lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Swope to Paxton McCrary to trail 21-10. Walton’s final run, a five-yarder with four minutes left in the game, gave Central a 28-16 lead after the Rafael Guevara point-after try. Jonah Wilson caught a 41-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes left to put the game away. Guevara was 5-of-5 on PATs for the night. The Central (Carrollton) Lions will enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak following a 35-23 win over Heritage (Catoosa). The Lions take the two-seed in region 7 of AAAA and a home game with Madison County in the first-round. Despite the loss, the Generals of Heritage (Catoosa) still make the playoffs as a four-seed, but they will travel to second-ranked North Oconee.

In Region 2, Griffin, Westside-Macon and Baldwin entered a three-way tie at 3-3 in the region and will fill in the final two playoff spots behind Region 2 champion Perry and No. 2 seed Spalding. No. 5 Benedictine closed out the season on Thursday with a 45-6 win over New Hampstead after clinching the Region 3 title last week and No. 6 ranked Burke County responded from Monday’s 17-16 loss to No. 2 seed Wayne County with a 17-7 win over Southeast Bulloch that gives the Bears the No. 3 seed ahead of No. 4 New Hampstead. LaGrange scored the biggest win of the week in its 38-34 thriller over previously-unbeaten Troup. The Tigers remain the No. 1 seed, but LaGrange’s win forced a three-way tie with Trinity Christian and Whitewater and they now earn the No. 2 seed ahead of No. 3 Trinity Christian and No. 4 Whitewater. Starr’s Mill’s 14-6 loss to Whitewater leaves them out of the playoff picture and they close out the season 7-3. Hampton clinched a playoff berth with the No. 4 seed out of Region 5 with its 21-3 win over Luella and Woodland-Stockbridge’s 35-7 loss to Lovett. In Region 6, Holy Innocents’ can clinch the region title on Saturday with a win over visiting Hapeville Charter. Region 7 saw Central-Carroll defeat Heritage-Catoosa to earn the No. 2 seed and Madison County secured the No. 3 seed in Region 8 behind North Oconee and Madison County and ahead of No. 4 Cedar Shoals.

Class 4A Playoff Seeding

Region 1

1. Bainbridge

2. Cairo

3. Westover

4. Shaw

Region 2

1. Perry

2. Spalding

3. Westside-Macon

4. Baldwin

Region 3

1. Benedictine

2. Wayne County

3. Burke County

4. New Hampstead

Region 4

1. Troup

2. LaGrange

3. Trinity Christian

4. Whitewater

Region 5

1. Stockbridge

2. Lovett

3. Pace Academy

4. Hampton

Region 6

1. Holy Innocents

2. Stephenson

3. Westminster

4. Hapeville Charter

Region 7

1. Cedartown

2. Central-Carroll

3. Heritage-Catoosa

4. Sonoraville

Region 8

1. North Oconee

2. Walnut Grove

3. Madison County

4. Cedar Shoals