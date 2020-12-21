Class 4A Blog: Jefferson and Marist to clash in state’s only championship battle of unbeatens

No. 1 Marist and No. 2 Jefferson faceoff for the first time in history and put their undefeated 12-0 records on the line. This matchup could end up being the most intriguing in all the classifications due to Marist’s outstanding defense being put to the test against Jefferson’s Malaki Starks led offense. It’s also the only championship matchup this season that stars two undefeated teams. Starks is the No. 4 rated player in the state for the Class of 2022 and is coming off a heroic five-touchdown performance in the semifinals. As for the Jefferson defense, the Dragons will have to account for the well-oiled machine that has been Marist’s offense throughout this season. Both teams will look to establish their ground games and field position will be a premium in this highly-anticipated battle.
Marist’s defense has produced the most successful statistical season in the entire state this season. Just two of the War Eagles’ 12 opponents have scored touchdowns and the unit is allowing just 2.83 ppg. This defensive success is coupled with the disciplined offensive production that Marist is renowned for and the offense is putting up 37.4 ppg. In last week’s 42-0 win over Bainbridge, quarterback Champ Davis and fullback Andrew Mannelly both rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Davis found the end zone in the first and third quarters, and Mannelly rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the second and another in the third to put Marist ahead 35-0 before it pulled its starters. Lincoln Parker also rushed for a goal-line touchdown in the first quarter for the War Eagles, and Preston Larmore capped the scoring with a 5-yard TD run with 8:14 remaining in the game.
Jefferson sits one victory away from taking home its second state title after clinching its first-ever state title in 2012. The No. 2 ranked Dragons have topped No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus (28-22) and No. 4 Benedictine (42-35) the past two rounds and their playoff gauntlet continues with their showdown against No. 1 Marist. Jefferson’s offense this season as lit up the scoreboard for 44 ppg and it is powered by the Dragons’ exceptional ground game that averages 285 yards per game. Spearheading this attack is five-star junior phenom Malaki Starks. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior has accounted for 11 passing touchdowns and 1,457 rushing yards to go with his 24 rushing scores. In Jefferson’s 42-35 semifinal win over Benedictine, Starks took a season-high 30 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns and also completed two passes, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to junior Spencer Neese.
2020 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday, Dec. 29
At Center Parc Stadium
Jefferson vs. Marist
JEFFERSON
12-0, REGION 8 NO. 1 SEED
2020 RESULTS
Central Gwinnett 61-7 W
Rabun County 28-14 W
Mountain View 40-7 W
Hart County 26-19 W
Flowery Branch 40-10 W
Cedar Shoals 49-0 W
Chestatee 67-12 W
Madison County 47-0 W
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 65-0 W
Hapeville Charter 35-0 W
Carver-Columbus 28-22 W
Benedictine 42-35 W
MARIST
12-0, REGION 6 NO. 1 SEED
2020 RESULTS
Holy Innocents’ 43-0 W
Woodward Academy 23-3 W
Hampton 45-0 W
Hapeville Charter 30-0 W
Arabia Mountain 33-3 W
Stephenson 23-0 W
Miller Grove 49-0 W
Mays 52-21 W
Central-Carroll 49-0 W
Flowery Branch 24-0 W
Perry 36-7 W
Bainbridge 42-0 W
