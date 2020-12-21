Class 4A Blog: Jefferson and Marist to clash in state’s only championship battle of unbeatens

Marist’s defense has produced the most successful statistical season in the entire state this season. Just two of the War Eagles’ 12 opponents have scored touchdowns and the unit is allowing just 2.83 ppg. This defensive success is coupled with the disciplined offensive production that Marist is renowned for and the offense is putting up 37.4 ppg. In last week’s 42-0 win over Bainbridge, quarterback Champ Davis and fullback Andrew Mannelly both rushed for a pair of touchdowns. Davis found the end zone in the first and third quarters, and Mannelly rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the second and another in the third to put Marist ahead 35-0 before it pulled its starters. Lincoln Parker also rushed for a goal-line touchdown in the first quarter for the War Eagles, and Preston Larmore capped the scoring with a 5-yard TD run with 8:14 remaining in the game.

Jefferson sits one victory away from taking home its second state title after clinching its first-ever state title in 2012. The No. 2 ranked Dragons have topped No. 3 ranked Carver-Columbus (28-22) and No. 4 Benedictine (42-35) the past two rounds and their playoff gauntlet continues with their showdown against No. 1 Marist. Jefferson’s offense this season as lit up the scoreboard for 44 ppg and it is powered by the Dragons’ exceptional ground game that averages 285 yards per game. Spearheading this attack is five-star junior phenom Malaki Starks. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior has accounted for 11 passing touchdowns and 1,457 rushing yards to go with his 24 rushing scores. In Jefferson’s 42-35 semifinal win over Benedictine, Starks took a season-high 30 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns and also completed two passes, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to junior Spencer Neese.