Class 3A Blog: Peach, Hart County lose in Week 2

No. 3 Peach County and No. 8 Hart County lost in Week 2, and Hart’s 50-47 loss to White County could take the Bulldogs out of the top 10 in the upcoming AJC Class 3A poll.
So what happened Friday?
-- No. 2 Crisp County defeated Class 5A Houston County 12-0, winning against a higher-classed opponent for the second consecutive week. Crisp beat Tift County 7-0 last week. Senior quarterback A.J. Lofton scored on a 13-yard run, and junior back Marquise Palmer scored a 23-yard touchdown run. The Crisp County defense had six turnovers – four interceptions and two fumbles -- against Houston County.
-- Peach County’s 14-7 loss to Northside-Warner Robins could send the Trojans tumbling in the poll. Peach was trailing 14-7 and driving when Northside forced a turnover on downs with less than a minute left in the game.
-- No. 4 Oconee County, the Class 4A runner-up last season, defeated Cedar Shoals 35-0 to move to 2-0 after last week’s 27-7 victory against North Oconee. The Warriors forced four turnovers. Whit Weeks scored on a 73-yard interception return, and Dawson Houseman returned a fumble for 85 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Jacob Wright passed to Dylan Manders for a touchdown, and C.J. Jones scored on a short touchdown run. West Weeks, who plans to play at Virginia, scored on a 1-yard run.
-- No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Lovett 10-3 and has forced 12 turnovers in its first two games. The Spartans forced four turnovers against Lovett –a fumble recovery and three interceptions. GAC forced eight turnovers in the 20-0 victory against Denmark in the Corky Kell Classic last week.
-- Pierce County’s 14-0 victory against Wayne County moved the No. 7 Bears to 2-0. No. 10 Thomson moved to 2-0 after a 24-14 victory against Grovetown.
Class 3A top-10 results from Week 2
1. Cedar Grove (0-0): Off.
2. Crisp County (2-0): Defeated Houston County 12-0.
3. Peach County (0-1): Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 14-7.
4. Oconee County (2-0): Defeated Cedar Shoals 35-0.
5. Sandy Creek (1-0): Off. Will play host to Newnan on Friday.
6. Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0): Defeated Lovett 10-3.
7. Pierce County (2-0): Defeated Wayne County 14-0.
8. Hart County (0-2): Lost to White County 50-47.
9. Westminster (0-0): Opens at St. Pius X on Oct. 2.
10. Thomson (2-0): Defeated Grovetown 24-14.
