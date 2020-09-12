X

Class 3A Blog: Peach, Hart County lose in Week 2

ajc.com

High schools | 33 minutes ago
By Seth Ellerbee

No. 3 Peach County and No. 8 Hart County lost in Week 2, and Hart’s 50-47 loss to White County could take the Bulldogs out of the top 10 in the upcoming AJC Class 3A poll.

So what happened Friday?

-- No. 2 Crisp County defeated Class 5A Houston County 12-0, winning against a higher-classed opponent for the second consecutive week. Crisp beat Tift County 7-0 last week. Senior quarterback A.J. Lofton scored on a 13-yard run, and junior back Marquise Palmer scored a 23-yard touchdown run. The Crisp County defense had six turnovers – four interceptions and two fumbles -- against Houston County.

-- Peach County’s 14-7 loss to Northside-Warner Robins could send the Trojans tumbling in the poll. Peach was trailing 14-7 and driving when Northside forced a turnover on downs with less than a minute left in the game.

-- No. 4 Oconee County, the Class 4A runner-up last season, defeated Cedar Shoals 35-0 to move to 2-0 after last week’s 27-7 victory against North Oconee. The Warriors forced four turnovers. Whit Weeks scored on a 73-yard interception return, and Dawson Houseman returned a fumble for 85 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Jacob Wright passed to Dylan Manders for a touchdown, and C.J. Jones scored on a short touchdown run. West Weeks, who plans to play at Virginia, scored on a 1-yard run.

-- No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Lovett 10-3 and has forced 12 turnovers in its first two games. The Spartans forced four turnovers against Lovett –a fumble recovery and three interceptions. GAC forced eight turnovers in the 20-0 victory against Denmark in the Corky Kell Classic last week.

-- Pierce County’s 14-0 victory against Wayne County moved the No. 7 Bears to 2-0. No. 10 Thomson moved to 2-0 after a 24-14 victory against Grovetown.

Class 3A top-10 results from Week 2

1. Cedar Grove (0-0): Off.

2. Crisp County (2-0): Defeated Houston County 12-0.

3. Peach County (0-1): Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 14-7.

4. Oconee County (2-0): Defeated Cedar Shoals 35-0.

5. Sandy Creek (1-0): Off. Will play host to Newnan on Friday.

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0): Defeated Lovett 10-3.

7. Pierce County (2-0): Defeated Wayne County 14-0.

8. Hart County (0-2): Lost to White County 50-47.

9. Westminster (0-0): Opens at St. Pius X on Oct. 2.

10. Thomson (2-0): Defeated Grovetown 24-14.

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.