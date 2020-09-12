Class 3A Blog: Peach, Hart County lose in Week 2

-- Peach County’s 14-7 loss to Northside-Warner Robins could send the Trojans tumbling in the poll. Peach was trailing 14-7 and driving when Northside forced a turnover on downs with less than a minute left in the game.

-- No. 4 Oconee County, the Class 4A runner-up last season, defeated Cedar Shoals 35-0 to move to 2-0 after last week’s 27-7 victory against North Oconee. The Warriors forced four turnovers. Whit Weeks scored on a 73-yard interception return, and Dawson Houseman returned a fumble for 85 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Jacob Wright passed to Dylan Manders for a touchdown, and C.J. Jones scored on a short touchdown run. West Weeks, who plans to play at Virginia, scored on a 1-yard run.