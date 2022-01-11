Hamburger icon
Class 3A blog: Boys leaders begin to emerge in some regions; others just getting started

By Seth Ellerbee
35 minutes ago

As the Class 3A basketball season heads toward the mid-point, some regions have clear-cut leaders, and others are just beginning to sort things out.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at each of the eight regions on the boys side of the class to see where things stand.

We will look at the girls standings Thursday.

Region 1: Brantley County and Tattnall County (1-0) are tied atop the standings with Appling County (0-1), Long County (0-1) and Pierce County (0-0) chasing.

Region 2: No. 3-ranked Americus-Sumter is 6-0 in the league and leads Mary Persons (4-2), Peach County (4-2), Upson-Lee (3-3) and Crisp County (2-2).

Region 3: No. 2-ranked Windsor Forest is 3-0 in league play and leads No. 7 Groves (2-0) and Beach (2-1). Liberty County (2-2), Johnson-Savannah (1-2), Savannah (0-2) and Southeast Bulloch (0-3).

Region 4: Hepzibah (2-0) leads the region standings, ahead of Richmond Academy (2-1) and No. 5-ranked Cross Creek (1-0) and Burke County (1-0). No. 10-ranked Thomson hasn’t begun region play and opens against Burke County on Tuesday.

Region 5: Top-ranked Sandy Creek leads the league at 3-0, with No. 4 Salem (3-1) chasing. Carver-Atlanta and Douglass (1-0) are unbeaten in Region 5. No. 6-ranked GAC is 1-2 in the league.

Region 6: No. 8 LaFayette (8-0) and No. 9 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (7-0) have a commanding lead in the region. Adairsville (5-2), Murray County (4-3) and Rockmart (4-4) are chasing.

Region 7: Two programs – White County and North Hall – are tied (5-1) at the top the league. Gilmer (4-2), Lumpkin County (3-3), Cherokee Bluff (2-4) and Dawson County (2-4) are chasing.

Region 8: Franklin County (1-0), Hart County (1-0) and Oconee County (1-0) are tied, with Monroe Area (0-1), Stephens County (0-1) and East Jackson (0-1) chasing.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek (11-2)

2. Windsor Forest (10-3)

3. Sumter County (14-1)

4. Salem (10-3)

5. Cross Creek (10-4)

6. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3)

7. Groves (7-2)

8. LaFayette (14-0)

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (14-0)

10. Thomson (7-2)

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Lumpkin County (15-1)

2. Cross Creek (10-1)

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (15-0)

4. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4)

5. East Jackson (13-1)

6. Pierce County (11-2)

7. Oconee County (10-4)

8. Redan (8-4)

9. Burke County (8-2)

10. Murray County (12-3)

Seth Ellerbee
Investigations
