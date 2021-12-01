Class 3A blog: A look what players help makes the semifinalist offenses tick

It might not be the last time the major players in this season’s Class 3A semifinals get to a chance to advance to the state finals.
Youth seems to have its place in the backfield in Friday’s matchups.
Two freshman, three sophomores, three juniors and two seniors have had playing time this season for the four remaining teams, each hoping to reach the state-title game Dec. 11 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
It’s worth noting that Pierce County does not pass the ball much at all, however their other backs have completed a majority of their touchdown passes. On Thursday we will break down both semifinal games with emphasis on each position group.
For now here are the numbers:
Appling County (12-1) at Cedar Grove (10-3)
Appling County -- Freshman Dayson Griffis – 42-of-83, 852 yards, 10 touchdowns; Junior Patrick Crosby – 41-of-61, 550 yards, seven touchdowns.
Cedar Grove –Sophomore Jamar Graham – 63-of-104 for 1,312 yards and 12 touchdowns.; Freshman Elliot Colson – 31-of-40, 647 yards, eight touchdowns.
Carver-Atlanta (10-2) at Pierce County
Carver-Atlanta – Junior Bryce Bowens – 67-of-105, 1,473 yards, 14 touchdowns; Sophomore Adam Sheely – 25-of-50, 347, three touchdowns; Sophomore Dashawn Calhoun – 12-of-25, 146 yards
Pierce County – Junior D.J. Bell – 21-of-46, 446, eight touchdowns; Senior Daytin Baker – 10-of-13, 322, five touchdowns; Senior Donelius Johnson – 1-of-1, 4 yards, one touchdown; Note: Pierce averages 60 passing yards per game, but its most-productive backs have passed for touchdowns.
