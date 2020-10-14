Class 3A blog: A look at the eight region races

-- Notes: No. 6 Appling County (4-0) and No. 8 Pierce County (4-1) will battle for the top spot in the region. The three other programs – Brantley County, Long County and Tattnall County -- are a combined 0-16 this season. The region will begin league play Oct. 23.

Region Record Pct. Total Pct.

2-3A 10-8 0.556 10-8 0.556

-- Notes: Central-Macon and No. 4 Peach County are 2-0 in the region and leading. No. 2 Crisp County is 1-0 in region play with Jackson. Upson-Lee is 1-1 in the region and Mary Persons, Americus-Sumter and Pike County are each 0-2.

Region Record Pct. Total Pct.

3-3A 5-7 0.417 5-7 0.417

-- Notes: At the top, Liberty County and Southeast Bulloch will battle for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. The Savannah programs in 3-3A will be play for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds after deciding to play only intra-district games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the Savannah teams, Beach, Johnson-Savannah and Windsor Forest are each 1-0.

Region Record Pct. Total Pct.

4-3A 10-14 0.417 10-14 0.417

-- Notes: Richmond Academy, Thomson and Burke County lead the region with 1-0 records. Hephzibah has yet to open region play. Morgan County, Harlem and Cross Creek are each 0-1 in league play.

Region Record Pct. Total Pct.

5-3A 9-7 0.563 9-7 0.563

-- Notes: Four ranked teams – No. 1 Cedar Grove, No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Westminster and No. 10 Sandy Creek -- will fight for the top four seeds with unranked programs looking to upset the front-runners. GAC, Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove are each 1-0 in the league. Redan is 0-0 and Westminster, Carver-Atlanta, and Douglass are each 0-1.

Region Record Pct. Total Pct.

6-3A 7-10 0.412 7-10 0.412

-- Notes: Three programs – No. 7 Rockmart, Adairsville and North Murray – are each 2-0 and tied at the top of the standings. Ringgold and LaFayette are each 2-1. Sonoraville is 0-2; Coahulla Creek is 0-1; Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is 0-2, and Murray County is 0-3.

Region Record Pct. Total Pct.

7-3A 14-13 0.519 14-13 0.519

-- Notes: Three teams – Cherokee Bluff, Dawson County and North Hall – are tied at the top with 1-0 records. Lumpkin County is 0-0 and White County, Gilmer and West Hall are each 0-1.

Region Record Pct. Total Pct.

8-3A 20-8 0.714 20-8 0.714

-- Notes: The region will open league play this Friday. Third-ranked Oconee County is 5-0 – with four victories against ranked opponents – and is the favorite to win the region title. The Warriors will play East Jackson on Friday.