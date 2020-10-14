Class 3A blog: A look at the eight region races

We have made it halfway through a season that almost-was-not, and now it’s time to see where each region stands and how the eight races for the regions' respective seeds are shaping up.
The playoffs, which begin for Class 3A Nov. 27-28 and end Dec. 30 with the state championship game, were dissected this week by the Maxwell Playoff Projections, and in the latest bracket prediction Cedar Grove beats Oconee County in the semifinals and will play GAC in the final. GAC is projected to get past Peach County in the semis.
Below are the region records and notes on the region’s race for the top.
1-3A 8-17 0.320 8-17 0.320
-- Notes: No. 6 Appling County (4-0) and No. 8 Pierce County (4-1) will battle for the top spot in the region. The three other programs – Brantley County, Long County and Tattnall County -- are a combined 0-16 this season. The region will begin league play Oct. 23.
2-3A 10-8 0.556 10-8 0.556
-- Notes: Central-Macon and No. 4 Peach County are 2-0 in the region and leading. No. 2 Crisp County is 1-0 in region play with Jackson. Upson-Lee is 1-1 in the region and Mary Persons, Americus-Sumter and Pike County are each 0-2.
3-3A 5-7 0.417 5-7 0.417
-- Notes: At the top, Liberty County and Southeast Bulloch will battle for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. The Savannah programs in 3-3A will be play for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds after deciding to play only intra-district games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the Savannah teams, Beach, Johnson-Savannah and Windsor Forest are each 1-0.
4-3A 10-14 0.417 10-14 0.417
-- Notes: Richmond Academy, Thomson and Burke County lead the region with 1-0 records. Hephzibah has yet to open region play. Morgan County, Harlem and Cross Creek are each 0-1 in league play.
5-3A 9-7 0.563 9-7 0.563
-- Notes: Four ranked teams – No. 1 Cedar Grove, No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Westminster and No. 10 Sandy Creek -- will fight for the top four seeds with unranked programs looking to upset the front-runners. GAC, Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove are each 1-0 in the league. Redan is 0-0 and Westminster, Carver-Atlanta, and Douglass are each 0-1.
6-3A 7-10 0.412 7-10 0.412
-- Notes: Three programs – No. 7 Rockmart, Adairsville and North Murray – are each 2-0 and tied at the top of the standings. Ringgold and LaFayette are each 2-1. Sonoraville is 0-2; Coahulla Creek is 0-1; Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is 0-2, and Murray County is 0-3.
7-3A 14-13 0.519 14-13 0.519
-- Notes: Three teams – Cherokee Bluff, Dawson County and North Hall – are tied at the top with 1-0 records. Lumpkin County is 0-0 and White County, Gilmer and West Hall are each 0-1.
8-3A 20-8 0.714 20-8 0.714
-- Notes: The region will open league play this Friday. Third-ranked Oconee County is 5-0 – with four victories against ranked opponents – and is the favorite to win the region title. The Warriors will play East Jackson on Friday.
