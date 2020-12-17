Class 2A blog: What to watch — Semifinals

“In brief”, Dec. 15 edition

A recap of the quarterfinals.

Official 2A bracket on GHSA.net.

Here’s a look at the bracket.

Credit: via GHSA.net

OK, let’s get to the projections and awful takes!

Rabun County Wildcats at Callaway Cavaliers

Maxwell’s projections: Rabun County by 7

My awful take: It’s hard to imagine this game being anything other than a nail-biter. These teams have never met, which is surprising given their deep playoff runs in recent years, but they do have a common opponent this season in Bremen. On Sept. 25, the Wildcats traveled to and beat Bremen 48-34, and Callaway beat them 26-16 on Oct. 30. Both the Wildcats and Cavs are well coached with big-time talent. From strictly a recruiting standpoint, the Cavs have an edge with three 3-star seniors in Demetrius Coleman, Charlie Dixon and Jalin Shephard. Coleman and Shephard are listed by recruiting services as athletes. Coleman, whose four Power 5 offers include Alabama, is the team’s dynamic playmaker at quarterback. Shephard (Auburn, Colorado, Nebraska) is a two-way starter at cornerback and receiver, returns kickoffs and is the team’s punter. Dixon (Mississippi State, Nebraska and West Virginia), recruited as a linebacker, is the Cavs’ featured running back — admirably replacing Tank Bigsby — and also plays linebacker in select packages, where he started last year during Bigsby’s senior season. Senior defensive end Keshawn Suggs holds a Power 5 offer from Mississippi State. The Wildcats have just one player with Power 5 offers, however he happens to be top-ranked dual threat quarterback in the country — junior 5-star Gunner Stockton, who is verbally committed to South Carolina. His go-to receiver, senior Adriel Clark, is a 2-star with 10 mid-major offers. Clark is one touchdown reception away from the single-season state record of 28 and tied the record two weeks ago in the second round against Model. Last week against Bleckley County was the first time he was held without a touchdown catch since the Wildcats’ season opener on Sept. 4. This is a tough game to call but if I was a betting man, I’d give the edge to Callaway at home.

Jefferson County Warriors at Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane

Maxwell’s projections: Fitzgerald by 21

My awful take: These teams played on Sept. 25 and it was close, with the Purple Hurricane winning 14-12. However, the game may be a complete wash when trying to predict how this one will play out, given the circumstances of the original matchup. For one, the game was a last-minute addition to the schedule, with Dodge County pulling out of its game against Fitzgerald. Second, the Warriors were coming off a three-week layoff that included a two-week COVID-19 shutdown. That left the team just three days to practice ahead of the game. It was a struggle for both teams, and the main difference in the score was two blown PAT opportunities by the Warriors, who missed on an extra-point attempt and later failed on a 2-point conversion. The Purple Hurricane were missing key players to injury and were held to their lowest offensive output of the season in terms of points (14), rushing yards (125) and passing yards (81). The Warriors haven’t lost since the Fitzgerald game, with their win streak now at 10 and the Purple Hurricane haven’t lost all season (12-0). Though I think the game will be much closer than Maxwell’s projection of a 21-point Fitzgerald win, I still give the edge to the Purple Hurricane because they’ll have home-field advantage and the most dynamic player on the field in senior Chance Gamble an AJC preseason all-state selection who lines up at quarterback, running back, receiver and safety, and returns punts and kickoffs.

